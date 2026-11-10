RTDNA Canada Announces the 2026 Winners for National & Best Canadian Local News Awards
Toronto, ON (November 7, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
The winners were announced at the National Awards Gala, held on November 7, 2026, at the InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.
Congratulations to these winners for their exceptional work!
2026 RTDNA Canada Awards National Award Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC News – See You in Court
Feature News
- CBC Ideas – Why Learn Improv?
News Information Program
- CBC The Sunday Magazine – The Sunday Magazine: April 13, 2025
Opinion
- CBC “What on Earth” – CBC Youth Climate Columnist’s Powerful Voice
DIGITAL
Breaking News
- CTVNews.ca – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Resignation
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC News Labs – Climate Matches
Excellence in Newsletters
- CBC News, Digital – Morning Brief
Excellence in Social
- CBC White Coat, Black Art / Radio Digital – I have ADHD. This is what it feels like
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTVNews.ca – Blue Jays Unite Canadians
Feature News
- CBC Indigenous – 50 years on the Nitinat Narrows
News – Live Special Events
- CTVNews.ca – 2025 Canada Federal Election
Opinion
- CBC First Person – The Personal Experience Shaping Your Vote
Overall Excellence in Digital
- Investigative Journalism Foundation – Residential Schools: the Hidden Stories
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC News: Visual Investigations – Tracking Canada’s Fascist Fight Clubs
Enterprise Journalism
- CTV News – W5 / IJF – Avery Haines Investigates: Cartel Canada
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC News Labs – How Canada’s Imports and Exports Have Changed Since Trump
Excellence in Writing
- CBC News Business – How Did the Gen Z Job Market Get So Bleak?
Investigative Excellence
- CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates: Sleeping With The Enemy
VIDEO
Breaking News
- CTV News – Trudeau Resigns
Excellence in Camera Work
- CBC: The National – Military Evacuation Flight Out of the Wildfire Zone
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News – Abby “Hustles” Hustler: From PEI to PWHL
Excellence in Video
- CBC Indigenous – Mi’kmaw Mask Carving Workshop is Changing Lives
Feature News
- CBC News: The National – The Desperate, Deadly Wait for Thousands of Gazans Seeking Medical Treatment Abroad
News – Live Special Events
- CBC News Studios – The King in Canada
News Information Program
- CBC the fifth estate – Inside Job: Airport Gold Heist
TV Newscast
- CTV News – CTV National News with Omar Sachedina – April 23, 2025
VJ – Video
- CBC News Calgary Business – The Dubai of the Caribbean: Guyana’s Growing Pains
2026 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now?
Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver
Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2025
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ottawa – Hockey and Hijabs: New to Canada and the Sport, these Girls have Found their Game
Feature News – (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Volunteer Pallbearers Bury Unclaimed Body
Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An Entomologist’s Pursuit of Glass Blowing Beetle Genitalia
News – Live Special Events (Regional)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change
Opinion
- CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting Through the Eyes of the Shoplifter Nation
Radio Newscast – (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News November 27, 2025
Radio Newscast – Audio – Best Canadian Local News – Small/Medium
- 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Sweeping School Book Ban Triggered, then Rolled Back
Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. Rapidly Losing Some of its Most Affordable Apartments, while Cost Soars for New Ones
Excellence in Social
- CBC Manitoba – The Fight Indigenous Families Endured to Bring Their Women Home
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home
Feature News – (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry Death Identified
Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire
News – Live Special Events (Regional)
- CP24.com – Ontario Votes
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – My Family and I had to Leave Due to Wildfires. Here’s a Photo Diary of What Happened Next
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC.ca/sask and CBC.ca/Saskatoon
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage – (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage
Continuing Coverage – (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire
Enterprise Journalism – (Large Market)
- CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight
Enterprise Journalism – (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Ottawa – Still Positive
Excellence in Writing – (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – St. Pius Shooting, 50 Years Later
Excellence in Writing – (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress
Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)
- CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding
Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire
Excellence in Camera Work
- CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go Deep Inside this Hidden Cave in Saint-L’eonard
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Ottawa – His Abuela Fled Chile After the Coup. Now He’s Telling Her Story
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites
Excellence in Video
- CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s New Rules Mean for People In, and Near, Encampments
Feature News – (Large Market)
- Global News British Columbia – Beatles Forgotten Demo
Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series
Opinion
- CBC News Montreal – 40 Years Later, Air India Bombing Still Marks Victim’s Loved Ones
TV Newscast – Video – (Large Market)
- Global News British Columbia – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy
TV Newscast – (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News – CHEK News at 5
VJ Video
- CTV News Vancouver – The Darkest Day Debate
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
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