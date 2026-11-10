RTDNA Canada Announces the 2026 Winners for National & Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (November 7, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video. 

The winners were announced at the National Awards Gala, held on November 7, 2026, at the InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Congratulations to these winners for their exceptional work! 

2026 RTDNA Canada Awards National Award Winners 

AUDIO

Best Podcast 

  • CBC News – See You in Court  

Feature News 

  • CBC Ideas – Why Learn Improv?   

News Information Program 

  • CBC The Sunday Magazine – The Sunday Magazine: April 13, 2025  

Opinion 

  • CBC “What on Earth” – CBC Youth Climate Columnist’s Powerful Voice 

DIGITAL

Breaking News 

  • CTVNews.ca – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Resignation

Excellence in Data Storytelling  

  • CBC News Labs – Climate Matches

Excellence in Newsletters  

  • CBC News, Digital – Morning Brief  

Excellence in Social

  • CBC White Coat, Black Art / Radio Digital – I have ADHD. This is what it feels like

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

Feature News 

  • CBC Indigenous – 50 years on the Nitinat Narrows

News – Live Special Events 

 Opinion 

  • CBC First Person – The Personal Experience Shaping Your Vote 

 Overall Excellence in Digital  

  • Investigative Journalism Foundation – Residential Schools: the Hidden Stories

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage 

  • CBC News: Visual Investigations – Tracking Canada’s Fascist Fight Clubs 

Enterprise Journalism 

  • CTV News – W5 / IJF – Avery Haines Investigates: Cartel Canada   

Excellence in Innovation

  • CBC News Labs – How Canada’s Imports and Exports Have Changed Since Trump 

Excellence in Writing  

  • CBC News Business – How Did the Gen Z Job Market Get So Bleak? 

Investigative Excellence

  • CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates: Sleeping With The Enemy

VIDEO

Breaking News 

  • CTV News – Trudeau Resigns  

Excellence in Camera Work  

  • CBC: The National – Military Evacuation Flight Out of the Wildfire Zone   

Excellence in Sports Reporting  

  • CTV News – Abby “Hustles” Hustler: From PEI to PWHL  

Excellence in Video

  • CBC Indigenous – Mi’kmaw Mask Carving Workshop is Changing Lives  

Feature News

  • CBC News: The National – The Desperate, Deadly Wait for Thousands of Gazans Seeking Medical Treatment Abroad

News – Live Special Events

  • CBC News Studios – The King in Canada

News Information Program

  • CBC the fifth estate – Inside Job: Airport Gold Heist 

TV Newscast

  • CTV News – CTV National News with Omar Sachedina – April 23, 2025 

VJ – Video

  • CBC News Calgary Business – The Dubai of the Caribbean: Guyana’s Growing Pains

2026 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners 

AUDIO

Best Podcast 

  • CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now? 

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

  • CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver   

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2025

Excellence in Editing 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC Ottawa – Hockey and Hijabs: New to Canada and the Sport, these Girls have Found their Game

Feature News – (Large Market)

  • CBC Toronto – Volunteer Pallbearers Bury Unclaimed Body

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An Entomologist’s Pursuit of Glass Blowing Beetle Genitalia  

News – Live Special Events (Regional)

  • CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change  

Opinion

  • CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting Through the Eyes of the Shoplifter Nation

Radio Newscast – (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News November 27, 2025

Radio Newscast – Audio – Best Canadian Local News – Small/Medium 

  • 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market) 

  • CBC Edmonton – Sweeping School Book Ban Triggered, then Rolled Back 

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)  

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting   

Excellence in Data Storytelling

  • CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. Rapidly Losing Some of its Most Affordable Apartments, while Cost Soars for New Ones  

Excellence in Social

  • CBC Manitoba – The Fight Indigenous Families Endured to Bring Their Women Home

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home

Feature News – (Large Market)

  • CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry Death Identified  

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire  

News – Live Special Events (Regional)

Opinion

  • CBC Manitoba – My Family and I had to Leave Due to Wildfires. Here’s a Photo Diary of What Happened Next  

Overall Excellence in Digital 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage – (Large Market) 

  • CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage 

Continuing Coverage – (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire   

Enterprise Journalism – (Large Market)

  • CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight  

Enterprise Journalism – (Small/Medium Market)

  • Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”

Excellence in Innovation

  • CBC Ottawa – Still Positive 

Excellence in Writing – (Large Market)

  • CBC Ottawa – St. Pius Shooting, 50 Years Later

Excellence in Writing – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza 

Investigative Excellence

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow 

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling 

  • Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress  

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)  

  • CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding  

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire  

Excellence in Camera Work 

  • CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go Deep Inside this Hidden Cave in Saint-L’eonard

Excellence in Editing 

  • CBC Ottawa – His Abuela Fled Chile After the Coup. Now He’s Telling Her Story 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites

Excellence in Video 

  • CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s New Rules Mean for People In, and Near, Encampments

Feature News – (Large Market) 

  • Global News British Columbia – Beatles Forgotten Demo

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life

News – Live Special Events 

  • CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series

Opinion 

  • CBC News Montreal – 40 Years Later, Air India Bombing Still Marks Victim’s Loved Ones

TV Newscast – Video – (Large Market)

  • Global News British Columbia – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy

TV Newscast – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CHEK News – CHEK News at 5

VJ Video 

  • CTV News Vancouver – The Darkest Day Debate

About RTDNA Canada 

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Click HERE to become a member.

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