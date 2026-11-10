RTDNA Canada Announces the 2026 Winners for National & Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (November 7, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

The winners were announced at the National Awards Gala, held on November 7, 2026, at the InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Congratulations to these winners for their exceptional work!

2026 RTDNA Canada Awards National Award Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC News – See You in Court

Feature News

CBC Ideas – Why Learn Improv?

News Information Program

CBC The Sunday Magazine – The Sunday Magazine: April 13, 2025

Opinion

CBC “What on Earth” – CBC Youth Climate Columnist’s Powerful Voice

DIGITAL

Breaking News

CTVNews.ca – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Resignation

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC News Labs – Climate Matches

Excellence in Newsletters

CBC News, Digital – Morning Brief

Excellence in Social

CBC White Coat, Black Art / Radio Digital – I have ADHD. This is what it feels like

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTVNews.ca – Blue Jays Unite Canadians

Feature News

CBC Indigenous – 50 years on the Nitinat Narrows

News – Live Special Events

CTVNews.ca – 2025 Canada Federal Election

Opinion

CBC First Person – The Personal Experience Shaping Your Vote

Overall Excellence in Digital

Investigative Journalism Foundation – Residential Schools: the Hidden Stories

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC News: Visual Investigations – Tracking Canada’s Fascist Fight Clubs

Enterprise Journalism

CTV News – W5 / IJF – Avery Haines Investigates: Cartel Canada

Excellence in Innovation

CBC News Labs – How Canada’s Imports and Exports Have Changed Since Trump

Excellence in Writing

CBC News Business – How Did the Gen Z Job Market Get So Bleak?

Investigative Excellence

CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates: Sleeping With The Enemy

VIDEO

Breaking News

CTV News – Trudeau Resigns

Excellence in Camera Work

CBC: The National – Military Evacuation Flight Out of the Wildfire Zone

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV News – Abby “Hustles” Hustler: From PEI to PWHL

Excellence in Video

CBC Indigenous – Mi’kmaw Mask Carving Workshop is Changing Lives

Feature News

CBC News: The National – The Desperate, Deadly Wait for Thousands of Gazans Seeking Medical Treatment Abroad

News – Live Special Events

CBC News Studios – The King in Canada

News Information Program

CBC the fifth estate – Inside Job: Airport Gold Heist

TV Newscast

CTV News – CTV National News with Omar Sachedina – April 23, 2025

VJ – Video

CBC News Calgary Business – The Dubai of the Caribbean: Guyana’s Growing Pains

2026 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now?

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2025

Excellence in Editing

CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – Hockey and Hijabs: New to Canada and the Sport, these Girls have Found their Game

Feature News – (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Volunteer Pallbearers Bury Unclaimed Body

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An Entomologist’s Pursuit of Glass Blowing Beetle Genitalia

News – Live Special Events (Regional)

CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change

Opinion

CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting Through the Eyes of the Shoplifter Nation

Radio Newscast – (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News November 27, 2025

Radio Newscast – Audio – Best Canadian Local News – Small/Medium

650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Sweeping School Book Ban Triggered, then Rolled Back

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. Rapidly Losing Some of its Most Affordable Apartments, while Cost Soars for New Ones

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – The Fight Indigenous Families Endured to Bring Their Women Home

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home

Feature News – (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry Death Identified

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire

News – Live Special Events (Regional)

CP24.com – Ontario Votes

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – My Family and I had to Leave Due to Wildfires. Here’s a Photo Diary of What Happened Next

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC.ca/sask and CBC.ca/Saskatoon

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage – (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage

Continuing Coverage – (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire

Enterprise Journalism – (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight

Enterprise Journalism – (Small/Medium Market)

Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Ottawa – Still Positive

Excellence in Writing – (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – St. Pius Shooting, 50 Years Later

Excellence in Writing – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire

Excellence in Camera Work

CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go Deep Inside this Hidden Cave in Saint-L’eonard

Excellence in Editing

CBC Ottawa – His Abuela Fled Chile After the Coup. Now He’s Telling Her Story

Excellence in Sports Reporting

NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s New Rules Mean for People In, and Near, Encampments

Feature News – (Large Market)

Global News British Columbia – Beatles Forgotten Demo

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series

Opinion

CBC News Montreal – 40 Years Later, Air India Bombing Still Marks Victim’s Loved Ones

TV Newscast – Video – (Large Market)

Global News British Columbia – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy

TV Newscast – (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – CHEK News at 5

VJ Video

CTV News Vancouver – The Darkest Day Debate

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

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