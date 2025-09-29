RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 Central Region Award Winners
Toronto, ON (September 25, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
The RTDNA Canada 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
Lifetime Achievement (Regional):
David Brunet – CTV National News
Peter Camp – CTV News Channel
Catherine McDonald – Global Toronto
2025 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Montreal
What is the history of squatting in Montreal? Good Question, Montreal
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Breaking News: July 10, 2024 – McGill Encampment Dismantled
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Quebec
Quebecers reflect on death of former Prime Minister – and neighbour – Brian Mulroney
Excellence in Editing
CBC Toronto
Touring Little Jamaica’s rich musical history
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Toronto
Canada is now a hammer throwing nation. But Toronto athletes can’t train.
Feature News (Large Market)
CKUT
Viewpoints 129 – Urban Agriculture
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CKIA
Des citoyens lancent un café solidaire à Sainte-Foy
News – Live Special Events
CBC Quebec
Quebec under spell of 2024 total eclipse frenzy Breakaway Live Broadcast – April 8, 2024
Opinion
CBC Montreal
A Trump victory and the rise of masculinism
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Best Radio Newscast: October 24, 7:30 AM
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Windsor
June 25, 2024 – 6:30 a.m. newscast
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
CP24.com
Toronto Underwater – Flooding closes DVP, leaves thousands without power
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Ottawa
Paid to stay home – Suspended police officers cost Ontario taxpayers $134M over past decade
Excellence in Social
CBC Toronto
Feature News (Large Market)
CityNews Toronto
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo
‘Canada is my home’: Afghan woman who fled abuse deported from Canada
News – Live Special Events
CBC Toronto
Mississauga Votes
Opinion
CBC Montreal
I’m learning how to live with the reality of war and the beauty of motherhood
Overall Excellence in Digital
The Green Line
Toronto’s Housing Crisis
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Thunder Bay
Grassy Narrows First Nation’s ongoing fight for mercury justice
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
CBC Ottawa
Housing First: when the foundation cracks
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Hamilton
Prisoners in Hamilton put in segregation at far greater rate than any other Ontario jail, data shows
Excellence in Innovation
CBC Ottawa
The Voice in their Hands
Investigative Excellence
TVO
The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: International Students The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: The Housing Crisis
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CTV News Northern Ontario
Stories From The North – Sugar Shack
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Massive watermain break floods Montreal streets
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo
Apparent tornado touches down in Ayr, Ont. downing trees and power lines and damaging business
Excellence in Editing
CBC Montreal
A baker’s wife, a ball gown and someone named Bob
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CityNews Montreal
Making a splash in water polo
Excellence in Video
CBC Toronto
Toronto wants more electric vehicles on the road. What’s the holdup?
Feature News (Large Market)
CTV Montreal news
The end of the Expos
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CTV News Kitchener
American Nightmare Becomes Canadian Dream Come True Surprise of Lifetime for WWE Superfan
News – Live Special Events
CBC Toronto
Mississauga Votes – Election Night Special
Opinion
CBC Ottawa
Good Nose: A love letter to the ‘Persian nose’
TV Newscast (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Total solar eclipse wows Montrealers
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CTV News Kitchener
Voyeurism, Fireworks, Shootings & Encampments CTV Kitchener Best Newscast
VJ Video
CHCH
Eclipse Observers in Niagara Falls