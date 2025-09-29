RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON (September 25, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

The RTDNA Canada 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Lifetime Achievement (Regional):

David Brunet – CTV National News

Peter Camp – CTV News Channel

Catherine McDonald – Global Toronto

2025 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Montreal

What is the history of squatting in Montreal? Good Question, Montreal

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Breaking News: July 10, 2024 – McGill Encampment Dismantled

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec

Quebecers reflect on death of former Prime Minister – and neighbour – Brian Mulroney

Excellence in Editing

CBC Toronto

Touring Little Jamaica’s rich musical history

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Toronto

Canada is now a hammer throwing nation. But Toronto athletes can’t train.

Feature News (Large Market)

CKUT

Viewpoints 129 – Urban Agriculture

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CKIA

Des citoyens lancent un café solidaire à Sainte-Foy

News – Live Special Events

CBC Quebec

Quebec under spell of 2024 total eclipse frenzy Breakaway Live Broadcast – April 8, 2024

Opinion

CBC Montreal

A Trump victory and the rise of masculinism

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Best Radio Newscast: October 24, 7:30 AM

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor

June 25, 2024 – 6:30 a.m. newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CP24.com

Toronto Underwater – Flooding closes DVP, leaves thousands without power

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Ottawa

Paid to stay home – Suspended police officers cost Ontario taxpayers $134M over past decade

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo

‘Canada is my home’: Afghan woman who fled abuse deported from Canada

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto

Mississauga Votes

Opinion

CBC Montreal

I’m learning how to live with the reality of war and the beauty of motherhood

Overall Excellence in Digital

The Green Line

Toronto’s Housing Crisis

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Thunder Bay

Grassy Narrows First Nation’s ongoing fight for mercury justice

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa

Housing First: when the foundation cracks

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton

Prisoners in Hamilton put in segregation at far greater rate than any other Ontario jail, data shows

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Ottawa

The Voice in their Hands

Investigative Excellence

TVO

The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: International Students The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: The Housing Crisis

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CTV News Northern Ontario

Stories From The North – Sugar Shack

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Massive watermain break floods Montreal streets

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo

Apparent tornado touches down in Ayr, Ont. downing trees and power lines and damaging business

Excellence in Editing

CBC Montreal

A baker’s wife, a ball gown and someone named Bob

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Montreal

Making a splash in water polo

Excellence in Video

CBC Toronto

Toronto wants more electric vehicles on the road. What’s the holdup?

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV Montreal news

The end of the Expos

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener

American Nightmare Becomes Canadian Dream Come True Surprise of Lifetime for WWE Superfan

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto

Mississauga Votes – Election Night Special

Opinion

CBC Ottawa

Good Nose: A love letter to the ‘Persian nose’

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Total solar eclipse wows Montrealers

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener

Voyeurism, Fireworks, Shootings & Encampments CTV Kitchener Best Newscast

VJ Video

CHCH

Eclipse Observers in Niagara Falls