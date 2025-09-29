RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC (September 23, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners

AUDIO
Best Podcast
Frequency Podcast Network
Sweethearts Island Crime Season 6

Breaking News (Large Market)
1130 News Radio Vancouver
The October 19th Atmospheric River 1130 News Radio Vancouver

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North

Excellence in Editing
CBC Yukon
More than just music: the power to change lives

Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC British Columbia
Requiem for a Logo

Feature News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
Voices from Diaspora

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Victoria
Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria

News – Live Special Events
CBC British Columbia
CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River

Radio Newscast (Large Market)
1130 News Radio Vancouver
BC Votes 2024 Morning Show

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CBC British Columbia
Doug Herbert- 830 May 14th 2024 CBC Interior News

DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global BC
Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC British Columbia
1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo

Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC British Columbia
Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data

Excellence in Social
CBC British Columbia
Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube – who wears it on stage

Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC British Columbia
Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma

Feature News (Large Market)
UBC Journalism
Pyar is Pyar – A Journey in Conservative Surrey

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Troubled water: The aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster

News – Live Special Events
Global BC
British Columbia 2024 provincial election

Opinion
The Conversation Canada
More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate

Overall Excellence in Digital
CTV News Vancouver

MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CTV Vancouver
Crisis in Surrey schools

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
CTV Vancouver
VPD officers laugh after shooting woman

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Addictions and Recovery – A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis

Investigative Excellence
CTV Vancouver
Horrific case of child neglect

VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Vancouver
Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.”

Breaking News (Large Market)
Global BC
Atmospheric River

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CFJC Kamloops
Red Bridge Burns

Excellence in Editing
CBC British Columbia
Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters

Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Yukon
Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada

Excellence in Video
CBC British Columbia
Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?

Feature News (Large Market)
Global BC
Stanley Park Resident

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC British Columbia
B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire

News – Live Special Events
CBC British Columbia
BC Votes 2024: CBC News BC’s live coverage of the provincial election

Opinion
CBC British Columbia
Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

TV Newscast (Large Market)
CTV Vancouver
CTV News at 6: Bomb – Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast

VJ Video
CTV Vancouver
Vancouver’s worst road

