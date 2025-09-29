RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC (September 23, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.



RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.



Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Frequency Podcast Network

Sweethearts Island Crime Season 6

Breaking News (Large Market)

1130 News Radio Vancouver

The October 19th Atmospheric River 1130 News Radio Vancouver

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon

More than just music: the power to change lives

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia

Requiem for a Logo

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

Voices from Diaspora

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria

Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia

CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

1130 News Radio Vancouver

BC Votes 2024 Morning Show

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia

Doug Herbert- 830 May 14th 2024 CBC Interior News



DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global BC

Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia

1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia

Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data



Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia

Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube – who wears it on stage



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia

Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma



Feature News (Large Market)

UBC Journalism

Pyar is Pyar – A Journey in Conservative Surrey



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Troubled water: The aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster



News – Live Special Events

Global BC

British Columbia 2024 provincial election



Opinion

The Conversation Canada

More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate



Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Vancouver



MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver

Crisis in Surrey schools



Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North



Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver

VPD officers laugh after shooting woman



Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Addictions and Recovery – A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis



Investigative Excellence

CTV Vancouver

Horrific case of child neglect



VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Vancouver

Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.”



Breaking News (Large Market)

Global BC

Atmospheric River



Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops

Red Bridge Burns



Excellence in Editing

CBC British Columbia

Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Yukon

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada



Excellence in Video

CBC British Columbia

Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?



Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC

Stanley Park Resident



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia

B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire



News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia

BC Votes 2024: CBC News BC’s live coverage of the provincial election



Opinion

CBC British Columbia

Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?



TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver

CTV News at 6: Bomb – Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast



VJ Video

CTV Vancouver

Vancouver’s worst road