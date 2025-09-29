RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 West Region Award Winners
Vancouver, BC (September 23, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2025 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
Frequency Podcast Network
Sweethearts Island Crime Season 6
Breaking News (Large Market)
1130 News Radio Vancouver
The October 19th Atmospheric River 1130 News Radio Vancouver
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North
Excellence in Editing
CBC Yukon
More than just music: the power to change lives
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC British Columbia
Requiem for a Logo
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
Voices from Diaspora
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Victoria
Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria
News – Live Special Events
CBC British Columbia
CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
1130 News Radio Vancouver
BC Votes 2024 Morning Show
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CBC British Columbia
Doug Herbert- 830 May 14th 2024 CBC Interior News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global BC
Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC British Columbia
1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC British Columbia
Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data
Excellence in Social
CBC British Columbia
Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube – who wears it on stage
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC British Columbia
Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma
Feature News (Large Market)
UBC Journalism
Pyar is Pyar – A Journey in Conservative Surrey
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Troubled water: The aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster
News – Live Special Events
Global BC
British Columbia 2024 provincial election
Opinion
The Conversation Canada
More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate
Overall Excellence in Digital
CTV News Vancouver
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CTV Vancouver
Crisis in Surrey schools
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
CTV Vancouver
VPD officers laugh after shooting woman
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Addictions and Recovery – A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis
Investigative Excellence
CTV Vancouver
Horrific case of child neglect
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Vancouver
Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.”
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global BC
Atmospheric River
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CFJC Kamloops
Red Bridge Burns
Excellence in Editing
CBC British Columbia
Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Yukon
Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada
Excellence in Video
CBC British Columbia
Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?
Feature News (Large Market)
Global BC
Stanley Park Resident
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC British Columbia
B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire
News – Live Special Events
CBC British Columbia
BC Votes 2024: CBC News BC’s live coverage of the provincial election
Opinion
CBC British Columbia
Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
TV Newscast (Large Market)
CTV Vancouver
CTV News at 6: Bomb – Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast
VJ Video
CTV Vancouver
Vancouver’s worst road