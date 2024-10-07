RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Central Region Award Winners
Toronto, ON (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2024 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners
AUDIO
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Quebec
Charlevoix hit by historic flooding
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Breaking News: Laval Bus Crash
Excellence in Editing
CBC Sudbury
Coming Out in Northern Ontario
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Kitchener-Waterloo
Jamal fever hits Kitchener
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Sudbury
Mark Asselin Says Goodbye
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Toronto
LGBTQ Refugees from Uganda find safety and welcome at a local pastor’s home
News – Live Special Events
CityNews Ottawa
Remember Me: Embracing Indigenous Narratives, The Sam Laprade Show Special Edition
Opinion
Newstalk 580 CFRA
The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll
Paul Bernardo’s Prison Transfer
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
CBC Toronto
27-Jun-23
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Hamilton
2 dead after blast at Rainbow Bridge linking Ontario-N.Y., governor says ‘no sign’ of terrorism
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Bus crashes into daycare in Laval, Que.
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Quebec
Quebec police racial profiling data
Excellence in Social
CBC Toronto
Toronto Votes 2023
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Montreal
New Montreal plaza brings sports back to its roots
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North Cree Unit
Healing footsteps: 10 years since the Journey of Nishiyuu
Feature News (Large Market)
The Green Line
How Two Black Women Filmmakers From Toronto Created a Community That Launched the Black-Canadian Film Canon
News – Live Special Events
CTV News Toronto
Toronto Election Day 2023
Opinion
CBC Montreal
I saw my father reflected in the faces protesting against LGBTQ rights
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC Quebec
Meaningful digital journalism
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North Cree Unit
Lost in flames: Forest fires in Eeyou Istchee
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Quebec’s record-breaking wildfires
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Sudbury
Full Circle – Indigenous Child Welfare
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
CityNews Toronto
Motherhood from behind bars
Excellence in Innovation
CBC Ottawa
Life in the Towers
Investigative Excellence
CBC Toronto
Peel school library book weeding
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Montreal
‘Inclusive’ gym creates safe space for 2SLGBTQ+ Montrealers to work out
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CTV News Kitchener
Terror on Campus: University of Waterloo Triple Stabbing
Breaking News (Large Market)
CTV News Ottawa
Orleans Explosion
Excellence in Editing
CBC Toronto
Toronto’s housing problem
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Thunder Bay
These martial artists are wielding steel and exploring history
Excellence in Video
CityNews Toronto
In the ring with rising kickboxing star
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CHCH News
Homophobic Graffiti in Port Colborne
Feature News (Large Market)
CityNews Toronto
Work underway to identify Indigenous graves at forgotten Toronto cemetery
News – Live Special Events
CBC Toronto
Toronto Votes 2023
Opinion
CBC Montreal
What is gained and lost in immigrating to Canada?
VJ – Video
CTV Montreal
Ballet auditions
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CTV News Kitchener
Violent Crash: Community Devastated after OPP Officer & Bus Driver Killed
TV Newscast (Large Market)
CTV News Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa: Barrhaven Tornado
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
Tina Cortese
Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
Ramneek Gill
Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada