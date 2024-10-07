RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Central Region Award Winners 

Toronto, ON (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

 

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

 

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

 

2024 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners

AUDIO

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec   

Charlevoix hit by historic flooding

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal  

Breaking News: Laval Bus Crash

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Sudbury   

Coming Out in Northern Ontario

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo           

Jamal fever hits Kitchener         

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury   

Mark Asselin Says Goodbye

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto    

LGBTQ Refugees from Uganda find safety and welcome at a local pastor’s home

 

News – Live Special Events

CityNews Ottawa

Remember Me: Embracing Indigenous Narratives, The Sam Laprade Show Special Edition

 

Opinion

Newstalk 580 CFRA     

The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll         

Paul Bernardo’s Prison Transfer

 

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Toronto    

27-Jun-23


 

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton  

2 dead after blast at Rainbow Bridge linking Ontario-N.Y., governor says ‘no sign’ of terrorism          

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal  

Bus crashes into daycare in Laval, Que.            

 

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Quebec   

Quebec police racial profiling data

 

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto    

Toronto Votes 2023

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Montreal  

New Montreal plaza brings sports back to its roots         

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North Cree Unit    

Healing footsteps: 10 years since the Journey of Nishiyuu

 

Feature News (Large Market)

The Green Line

How Two Black Women Filmmakers From Toronto Created a Community That Launched the Black-Canadian Film Canon 

                       

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Toronto       

Toronto Election Day 2023

 

Opinion           

CBC Montreal  

I saw my father reflected in the faces protesting against LGBTQ rights    

 

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Quebec   

Meaningful digital journalism


 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North Cree Unit    

Lost in flames: Forest fires in Eeyou Istchee      

 

Continuing Coverage (Large Market) 

CBC Montreal  

Quebec’s record-breaking wildfires                    

 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury   

Full Circle – Indigenous Child Welfare

 

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto         

Motherhood from behind bars   

 

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Ottawa    

Life in the Towers

 

Investigative Excellence

CBC Toronto    

Peel school library book weeding     

      


VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Montreal  

‘Inclusive’ gym creates safe space for 2SLGBTQ+ Montrealers to work out

           

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener    

Terror on Campus: University of Waterloo Triple Stabbing

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa        

Orleans Explosion

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Toronto    

Toronto’s housing problem

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Thunder Bay

These martial artists are wielding steel and exploring history

 

Excellence in Video

CityNews Toronto         

In the ring with rising kickboxing star     

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CHCH News    

Homophobic Graffiti in Port Colborne

 

Feature News (Large Market) 

CityNews Toronto         

Work underway to identify Indigenous graves at forgotten Toronto cemetery

 

News – Live Special Events    

CBC Toronto    

Toronto Votes 2023

 

Opinion

CBC Montreal  

What is gained and lost in immigrating to Canada?         

 

VJ – Video

CTV Montreal   

Ballet auditions

 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener    

Violent Crash: Community Devastated after OPP Officer & Bus Driver Killed

 

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa

CTV News Ottawa: Barrhaven Tornado

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

 

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

 

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information

Tina Cortese

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

tina@1059theregion.com

 

Ramneek Gill

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

TBC

 

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com

Share: