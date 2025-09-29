RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 Prairies Region Award Winners
Regina, SK (September 24, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
The RTDNA Canada 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
Lifetime Achievement (Regional):
Gareth Dillistone – CTV Regina
Ronda McKendy-Brown – Global Calgary
Kelly Moore – CJOB Winnipeg (radio)
2025 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Manitoba
The Ultimate Diversity Hire
Excellence in Editing
CBC Edmonton
Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Edmonton
Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Manitoba
Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
Mission 300
News – Live Special Events
660 NewsRadio Calgary
Remembrance Day 2024 – Now You Know with Rob Snow
Opinion – Audio – Prairies
CBC Edmonton
‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
660 News Radio Calgary
660 NewsRadio Morning Show – 2024-08-30
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
650 CKOM
Morning News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Edmonton
Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North – NWT
6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Edmonton
Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing
Excellence in Social
CBC Manitoba
Respectful coverage of Skibicki trial on TikTok
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Saskatchewan
Live streaming – coach behavior
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Calgary
How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
Ukrainian Friends
Opinion
CBC Saskatchewan
My Dad is a Woman
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CBC Edmonton
Jasper wildfire – The emergency and the aftermath
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
650 CKOM
Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
Global Edmonton
Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
Newcomers and Drugs
Excellence in Innovation
CBC Calgary
Sharing Knowledge – A community-driven news project with local East African communities
Investigative Excellence
CBC Saskatchewan
Piapot Land
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Edmonton
Meet the Haus of Ebonii – Alberta’s first all-Black drag and burlesque group makes its mark
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global Edmonton
City Hall Shooting
Excellence in Editing
CBC Calgary
Indigenous policing is community policing A glimpse inside one First Nations police force
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Manitoba
Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours
Excellence in Video
Global News Calgary
Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Edmonton
Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North
Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition
News – Live Special Events
CBC Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Election Night
Opinion
CBC Edmonton
The future of farming?
TV Newscast (Large Market)
CTV Calgary
CTV Calgary News at 6: 2024-06-06
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North
Reconciliation Day Newscast
VJ Video
CTV Calgary
Food Bank Harvest