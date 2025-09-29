RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 Prairies Region Award Winners

Regina, SK (September 24, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

The RTDNA Canada 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Lifetime Achievement (Regional):

Gareth Dillistone – CTV Regina

Ronda McKendy-Brown – Global Calgary

Kelly Moore – CJOB Winnipeg (radio)

2025 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Manitoba

The Ultimate Diversity Hire

Excellence in Editing

CBC Edmonton

Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Edmonton

Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba

Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan

Mission 300

News – Live Special Events

660 NewsRadio Calgary

Remembrance Day 2024 – Now You Know with Rob Snow

Opinion – Audio – Prairies

CBC Edmonton

‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

660 News Radio Calgary

660 NewsRadio Morning Show – 2024-08-30

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM

Morning News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton

Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT

6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Edmonton

Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba

Respectful coverage of Skibicki trial on TikTok

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Saskatchewan

Live streaming – coach behavior

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary

How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan

Ukrainian Friends

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan

My Dad is a Woman

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton

Jasper wildfire – The emergency and the aftermath

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM

Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

Global Edmonton

Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan

Newcomers and Drugs

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Calgary

Sharing Knowledge – A community-driven news project with local East African communities

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan

Piapot Land

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Edmonton

Meet the Haus of Ebonii – Alberta’s first all-Black drag and burlesque group makes its mark

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Edmonton

City Hall Shooting

Excellence in Editing

CBC Calgary

Indigenous policing is community policing A glimpse inside one First Nations police force

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba

Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours

Excellence in Video

Global News Calgary

Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton

Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North

Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Election Night

Opinion

CBC Edmonton

The future of farming?

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Calgary

CTV Calgary News at 6: 2024-06-06

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North

Reconciliation Day Newscast

VJ Video

CTV Calgary

Food Bank Harvest