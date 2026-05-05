RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 West Region Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced in September 2026.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2026 RTDNA Awards West Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

1130 News Radio Vancouver – The NewsRadio Bookshelf

CBC British Columbia – This Is Vancouver

Breaking News (Large Market)

1130 News Radio Vancouver – The Darkest Day in Vancouver’s History The Lapu Lapu Day Festival car ramming attack

130 News Radio Vancouver – Atmospheric River: The Fraser Valley Under Siege

CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2026 Excellence in Sports Reporting CBC British Columbia – CBC’s On The Island goes poolside for the 2025 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – As many Sikh families leave a small BC town, they’re donating their gurdwara temple to the community and leaving a lasting legacy.

CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An entomologist’s pursuit of glass blowing beetle genitalia

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – The Early Edition Live with the Squamish Nation

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – The Pitch: Vancouver’s Road to the 2026 World Cup Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) CBC British Columbia – Daybreak South – local newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Ostrich Cull

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost even more — thanks to U.S. tariffs

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – Who controls the Lions Gate Bridge Centre lane?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – The Vancouver Canadian’s sushi race is on a roll that shows no signs of stopping

UBC Journalism – Tobi Akinkunmi: Surging Forward

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – How an American ‘deserter’ fought for Canada in WW II — and Canadians fought for him

UBC Journalism – Beyond Kung Fu

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Should the Yukon River be considered a ‘person’ with rights? Some say it’s an idea whose time has come

CBC Yukon – Yukon First Nation uses holograms to preserve the knowledge of elders

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia – CBC British Columbia

CTV News Vancouver – CTV News Vancouver

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Student’s fatal overdose sparks calls for change

CHEK News – A Child’s Life, a Government’s Decision

CTV News Vancouver Island – BC’s changing & challenging policing landscape

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Body not discovered for 11 days

CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight

CTV News Vancouver – Short-term rental scam

Global BC – Chinatown

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops – Into Thin Air

CTV News Vancouver Island – Bylaw department marred by bullying investigations

Rogers TV – Immigration Barriers

Excellence in Innovation

UBC Journalism – She Speaks in Power

Excellence in Writing (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Foxgloves In The Garden

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Man arrested after driving child-size pink Barbie Jeep through Prince George, B.C.

Investigative Excellence

CBC Prince George/Prince Rupert – CBC obtains new details in homicide of Patty Forman, a government worker murdered in Prince Rupert on her way to work

CTV News Vancouver – Mayor’s pricey policing initiative

Global BC – Richmond Gift Cards

Global BC – Ministry Whistleblower

VIDEO

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Tariff fast special live hit

CityNews Vancouver – Lapu Lapu Day

CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding

Global BC – Saturday April 26

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kelowna – Peachland Wildfire

CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire

Excellence in Editing

CBC British Columbia – Researchers say this B.C. lake faces a tsunami threat – here’s why

CTV News Vancouver – The haunting of BC Penitentiary

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Whitecaps compete in the MLS Cup finals, ending in heartbreak for the team and fans

CHEK News – Little Kickers

CTV News Vancouver – Wrestling champ’s bigger dreams

Global BC – Village to Victory

Excellence in Video

CBC British Columbia – Canadian retail beef prices hits record high

CTV News Vancouver – Eyes on the eagles

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Extortion cases pile up in Surrey, but what can be done?

CityNews Vancouver – Treetop Tour

CTV News Vancouver – The great ring rescue

Global BC – Beatles Forgotten Demo

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops – Radio Listener Donates Bike

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – Extortion town hall

CBC Yukon – Yukon Votes 2025

CFJC Kamloops – Remembrance Day 2025

CHEK News – Your Island Vote: CHEK’s 2025 Federal Election Coverage

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – Michelle Elliot’s work after the “Lapu Lapu” incident

TV Newscast ( Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – CBC Vancouver News at 6: Flooding hits B.C.; Refugee family mourns 9-year-old girl killed in Surrey crash; SkyTrain marks 40 years of moving people across Metro Vancouver.

CityNews Vancouver – CityNews at Six

CTV News Vancouver – CTV News at 6 – April 27

Global BC – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – CHEK News at 5

VJ Video