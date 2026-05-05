RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 West Region Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced in September 2026.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2026 RTDNA Awards West Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver – The NewsRadio Bookshelf
- CBC British Columbia – This Is Vancouver
Breaking News (Large Market)
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver – The Darkest Day in Vancouver’s History The Lapu Lapu Day Festival car ramming attack
- 130 News Radio Vancouver – Atmospheric River: The Fraser Valley Under Siege
- CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2026
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – CBC’s On The Island goes poolside for the 2025 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – As many Sikh families leave a small BC town, they’re donating their gurdwara temple to the community and leaving a lasting legacy.
- CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An entomologist’s pursuit of glass blowing beetle genitalia
News – Live Special Events
- CBC British Columbia – The Early Edition Live with the Squamish Nation
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – The Pitch: Vancouver’s Road to the 2026 World Cup
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Daybreak South – local newscast
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Ostrich Cull
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia – Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost even more — thanks to U.S. tariffs
Excellence in Social
- CBC British Columbia – Who controls the Lions Gate Bridge Centre lane?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – The Vancouver Canadian’s sushi race is on a roll that shows no signs of stopping
- UBC Journalism – Tobi Akinkunmi: Surging Forward
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – How an American ‘deserter’ fought for Canada in WW II — and Canadians fought for him
- UBC Journalism – Beyond Kung Fu
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Should the Yukon River be considered a ‘person’ with rights? Some say it’s an idea whose time has come
- CBC Yukon – Yukon First Nation uses holograms to preserve the knowledge of elders
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia – CBC British Columbia
- CTV News Vancouver – CTV News Vancouver
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Student’s fatal overdose sparks calls for change
- CHEK News – A Child’s Life, a Government’s Decision
- CTV News Vancouver Island – BC’s changing & challenging policing landscape
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Body not discovered for 11 days
- CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight
- CTV News Vancouver – Short-term rental scam
- Global BC – Chinatown
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops – Into Thin Air
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Bylaw department marred by bullying investigations
- Rogers TV – Immigration Barriers
Excellence in Innovation
- UBC Journalism – She Speaks in Power
Excellence in Writing (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Foxgloves In The Garden
Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Man arrested after driving child-size pink Barbie Jeep through Prince George, B.C.
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Prince George/Prince Rupert – CBC obtains new details in homicide of Patty Forman, a government worker murdered in Prince Rupert on her way to work
- CTV News Vancouver – Mayor’s pricey policing initiative
- Global BC – Richmond Gift Cards
- Global BC – Ministry Whistleblower
VIDEO
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Tariff fast special live hit
- CityNews Vancouver – Lapu Lapu Day
- CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding
- Global BC – Saturday April 26
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kelowna – Peachland Wildfire
- CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire
Excellence in Editing
- CBC British Columbia – Researchers say this B.C. lake faces a tsunami threat – here’s why
- CTV News Vancouver – The haunting of BC Penitentiary
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – Whitecaps compete in the MLS Cup finals, ending in heartbreak for the team and fans
- CHEK News – Little Kickers
- CTV News Vancouver – Wrestling champ’s bigger dreams
- Global BC – Village to Victory
Excellence in Video
- CBC British Columbia – Canadian retail beef prices hits record high
- CTV News Vancouver – Eyes on the eagles
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Extortion cases pile up in Surrey, but what can be done?
- CityNews Vancouver – Treetop Tour
- CTV News Vancouver – The great ring rescue
- Global BC – Beatles Forgotten Demo
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops – Radio Listener Donates Bike
News – Live Special Events
- CBC British Columbia – Extortion town hall
- CBC Yukon – Yukon Votes 2025
- CFJC Kamloops – Remembrance Day 2025
- CHEK News – Your Island Vote: CHEK’s 2025 Federal Election Coverage
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – Michelle Elliot’s work after the “Lapu Lapu” incident
TV Newscast ( Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – CBC Vancouver News at 6: Flooding hits B.C.; Refugee family mourns 9-year-old girl killed in Surrey crash; SkyTrain marks 40 years of moving people across Metro Vancouver.
- CityNews Vancouver – CityNews at Six
- CTV News Vancouver – CTV News at 6 – April 27
- Global BC – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News – CHEK News at 5
VJ Video
- CBC British Columbia – Banned butane torches still being sold in Vancouver
- CityNews Vancouver – Cockroach Conflict
- CTV News Vancouver – The darkest day debate
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Digging out of a hole