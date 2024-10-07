RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Prairie Region Award Winners 

AUDIO
Best Podcast
680 CJOB
Decision Manitoba – The Podcast
Breaking News (Large Market)
CityNews 660
CityNews 660: Black Friday Stabbing at Market Mall
Excellence in Editing
CBC Calgary
Greenhouse on the Grasslands
Excellence in Sports Reporting
980 CJME
Stairway to Heaven: Lang’s Hockey Cathedral a Step Back in Time
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
980 CJME
We were taken away. Star Blanket’s Search for Its History
Feature News (Large Market)
680 CJOB
Manitoba’s Drug Treatment Court
News – Live Special Events
CBC Calgary
Yellowknife Evacuates – Alberta Responds. Alberta At Noon
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
650 CKOM
650 CKOM morning news
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
680 CJOB
Carberry Bus Crash – live at 5
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North, N.W.T.
Wildfire burns structures south of Hay River, N.W.T., through Enterprise
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Edmonton
Edmonton police shootings
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Saskatchewan
The sky-high price of dirt
Excellence in Social
CBC Manitoba
Manitoba Election TikTok
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Calgary
Why cowboys put it all on the line to stay on a 2,000-lb bull for 8 seconds
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
The Last Post
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Calgary
Vern vs. the miners
Opinion
CBC Manitoba
The next time you present a land acknowledgement, remember Linda Mary Beardy
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC Calgary
Digital explorations of health, ideology, carbon taxes and glaciers
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
Faces of Fentanyl: Overdose Crisis
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CBC Calgary
The Way Out: Addiction in Alberta
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
A Good Death
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
Global Edmonton
Journey Towards Reconciliation
Excellence in Innovation
CBC Manitoba
Mother. Sister. Daughter. An MMIWG Project
Investigative Excellence
CBC Manitoba
Housing in ruins : The state of public housing in Manitoba is crumbling, tenants and advocates say
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Manitoba
Teens in northern Manitoba First Nation experience the thrill of catching their first fish
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North, N.W.T.
Hay River evacuates as wildfire encroaches
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global Edmonton
Police Officers Killed
Excellence in Editing
Global Edmonton
Journey Towards Reconciliation: The Pope’s Visit
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CTV Regina
Diversifying Disc Golf
Excellence in Video
CBC Manitoba
Young Winnipeg woman fights to escape her family’s horrifying history with landfills
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
Unlocking Family Secrets
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Edmonton
Waiting for the siren call?
News – Live Special Events
CBC Alberta
Alberta Votes 2023
Opinion
CBC Edmonton
My journey with ADHD
VJ – Video
Global Winnipeg
Camp yAAC
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CTV Regina
CTV News at Six
TV Newscast (Large Market)
Global Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6: Alberta Wildfire Evacuations