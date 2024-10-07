RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Prairie Region Award Winners 

Calgary, AB (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.


RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

 

2024 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners
 

AUDIO

Best Podcast

680 CJOB        

Decision Manitoba – The Podcast

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

CityNews 660   

CityNews 660: Black Friday Stabbing at Market Mall

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Calgary    

Greenhouse on the Grasslands

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

980 CJME        

Stairway to Heaven: Lang’s Hockey Cathedral a Step Back in Time

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME

We were taken away. Star Blanket’s Search for Its History          

 

Feature News (Large Market)

680 CJOB        

Manitoba’s Drug Treatment Court

 

News – Live Special Events

CBC Calgary    

Yellowknife Evacuates – Alberta Responds. Alberta At Noon

 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM       

650 CKOM morning news

 

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

680 CJOB        

Carberry Bus Crash – live at 5

 

 

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, N.W.T.       

Wildfire burns structures south of Hay River, N.W.T., through Enterprise

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton

Edmonton police shootings

 

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Saskatchewan      

The sky-high price of dirt           

           

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba 

Manitoba Election TikTok

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Calgary    

Why cowboys put it all on the line to stay on a 2,000-lb bull for 8 seconds

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan      

The Last Post

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary    

Vern vs. the miners      

 

Opinion           

CBC Manitoba 

The next time you present a land acknowledgement, remember Linda Mary Beardy 

           

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Calgary    

Digital explorations of health, ideology, carbon taxes and glaciers

 

 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan      

Faces of Fentanyl: Overdose Crisis       

 

Continuing Coverage (Large Market) 

CBC Calgary    

The Way Out: Addiction in Alberta

 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan      

A Good Death

 

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

Global Edmonton         

Journey Towards Reconciliation

 

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Manitoba 

Mother. Sister. Daughter. An MMIWG Project

 

Investigative Excellence

CBC Manitoba 

Housing in ruins : The state of public housing in Manitoba is crumbling, tenants and advocates say

 

 

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Manitoba 

Teens in northern Manitoba First Nation experience the thrill of catching their first fish

           

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, N.W.T.       

Hay River evacuates as wildfire encroaches

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Edmonton         

Police Officers Killed

 

Excellence in Editing

Global Edmonton         

Journey Towards Reconciliation: The Pope’s Visit

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Regina     

Diversifying Disc Golf

 

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba 

Young Winnipeg woman fights to escape her family’s horrifying history with landfills

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan      

Unlocking Family Secrets

 

Feature News (Large Market) 

CBC Edmonton

Waiting for the siren call?

 

News – Live Special Events    

CBC Alberta     

Alberta Votes 2023       

 

Opinion

CBC Edmonton

My journey with ADHD

 

VJ – Video

Global Winnipeg           

Camp yAAC

 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina     

CTV News at Six

 

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global Edmonton         

Global News Hour at 6:  Alberta Wildfire Evacuations

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

 

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

 

Contact Information

Donna Carreiro

Prairie Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

donna.carreiro@cbc.ca

 

Sherri Clark

Prairie Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

Sherri.Clark@globalnews.ca

 

Holly Moore

Prairie Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

holly.moore@bellmedia.ca

 

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

