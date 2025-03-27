Calling all journalism students – OMNI Television has launched its OMNI Scholarship program for 2025. These scholarships are open to all eligible students pursuing post secondary studies in a journalism-related field and who are interested in ethnic and third-language journalism. OMNI will award 10 scholarships of $2,000 each this Fall, with awardees for each province/region being selected by members of their respective OMNI Advisory Councils. Deadline to submit is no later than 1:00 PM EST, Wednesday, May 15, 2025.

OMNI Scholarship Program invests in third-language journalism talent and supports post-secondary students majoring in journalism-related fields who wish to pursue a career in ethnic and third-language journalism

Up to ten (10) scholarships will be available at the bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or diploma level program

These scholarships are valued at $2,000 CAD each, valid for one year

An eligible applicant must:

Have Canadian citizenship or permanent residency status in Canada as of the application deadline date Planning to start or continue full-time studies in a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, graduate certificate, or diploma program in a journalism-related field.



For more information and to submit an online application, visit https://portal.scholarshippartners.ca/welcome/omnitv_EN/ or https://portal.scholarshippartners.ca/welcome/omnitv_fr/

OMNI is home to daily national newscasts broadcast in 6 languages, a variety of locally produced current affairs programs and airs popular entertainment shows from around the globe. OMNI supports journalism students interested in providing news and information to Canadians in the languages they understand.