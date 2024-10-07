RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 West Region Award Winners 

Vancouver, BC (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

 

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

 

2024 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners


AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Prince Rupert       

The Urbariginal

 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon      

N.W.T. Wildfires prompt territorial evacuation order: CBC Yukon special broadcast

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

980 CKNW       

Decampment in the Downtown Eastside 05-Apr-23        

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon      

In the loop: The art of sampling in a Whitehorse studio

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Kelowna   

The World Curls in Kelowna

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon      

Signs of Life: A deaf woman in her 70s reconnects with community in Whitehorse

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver

How the giddha folk dance and boliyan songs are helping Punjabi-Canadian women connect with their roots

 

News – Live Special Events

CBC News – British Columbia    

4 Days: The McDougall Creek and Bush Creek East Fires

 

Opinion

CBC Kelowna   

In the Eye of the Firestorm: Chris Walker on the 2024 BC Wildfires

 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops

Kamloops News, 8:30 am, November 30, 2023

 

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver

McDougall Creek Fire: Drew Kerekes



DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia   

Kelowna declares state of emergency after wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake, prompting more evacuations

 

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Vancouver

What’s the route of all evil? These are the most complained about bus lines in Metro Vancouver and why they’re causing frustration

 

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia   

Up in Flames

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC

A powerful statement of pride: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia   

The lives behind the numbers   

 

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia   

Vancouver police, city staff begin removing encampment on East Hastings Street

 

Opinion           

CBC Vancouver Parental Guidance        

Parenting is tough, doing it with mental health issues makes it even harder

 

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia   

cbc.ca/bc



MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon      

Together Today For Our Children Tomorrow: A vision of Yukon First Nations self governance that started with historic delegation to Ottawa

 

Continuing Coverage (Large Market) 

CBC News B.C.

A deep dive into Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside          

 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon      

The Unceded Yukon: As Yukon marks 50 years since the start of land claim negotiations, one First Nation in the territory finds its own way

 

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

Global BC        

Drug Diversion

 

Excellence in Innovation

CBC British Columbia   

BC Today transition to livestream

 

Investigative Excellence

CBC British Columbia   

Traveling with a disability



VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Vancouver

A deeper look at the Khalistan movement

 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince George      

Prince George Explosion

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global BC

August 17: West Kelowna Fire  

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon      

Muscle Memory Yukon seniors transported, supported by paddling excursion

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC        

Vanni Sartini    

 

Excellence in Video

CBC Yukon      

The fight for accessibility in Whitehorse: Advocates ask, does every life in this city have value?

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon      

Bracing For The Big One: Staring down an unprecedented summer of wildfires, how prepared is the Yukon?

 

Feature News (Large Market) 

CBC British Columbia   

Life in an Electrical Closet

 

News – Live Special Events    

Global BC

RCMP Officer Funeral

 

Opinion

CTV Vancouver

Officer down  

 

VJ – Video

CityNews Vancouver

Vancouver skateboarders take to the streets

 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global Okanagan         

Global Okanagan 5 pm News

 

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia   

CBC Vancouver at 6 – November 2, 2023

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

 

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

 

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information

Bhupinder Hundal

West Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

bhupinder.hundal@globalnews.ca

 

Jumy Ogunsola

West Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

Ask4jumy@gmail.com

 

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com

Share: