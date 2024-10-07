RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 West Region Award Winners 

Vancouver, BC (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2024 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners





AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Prince Rupert

The Urbariginal

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

N.W.T. Wildfires prompt territorial evacuation order: CBC Yukon special broadcast

Breaking News (Large Market)

980 CKNW

Decampment in the Downtown Eastside 05-Apr-23

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon

In the loop: The art of sampling in a Whitehorse studio

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Kelowna

The World Curls in Kelowna

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Signs of Life: A deaf woman in her 70s reconnects with community in Whitehorse

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver

How the giddha folk dance and boliyan songs are helping Punjabi-Canadian women connect with their roots

News – Live Special Events

CBC News – British Columbia

4 Days: The McDougall Creek and Bush Creek East Fires

Opinion

CBC Kelowna

In the Eye of the Firestorm: Chris Walker on the 2024 BC Wildfires

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops

Kamloops News, 8:30 am, November 30, 2023

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver

McDougall Creek Fire: Drew Kerekes









DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

Kelowna declares state of emergency after wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake, prompting more evacuations

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Vancouver

What’s the route of all evil? These are the most complained about bus lines in Metro Vancouver and why they’re causing frustration

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia

Up in Flames

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC

A powerful statement of pride: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

The lives behind the numbers

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia

Vancouver police, city staff begin removing encampment on East Hastings Street

Opinion

CBC Vancouver Parental Guidance

Parenting is tough, doing it with mental health issues makes it even harder

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia

cbc.ca/bc









MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Together Today For Our Children Tomorrow: A vision of Yukon First Nations self governance that started with historic delegation to Ottawa

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC News B.C.

A deep dive into Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

The Unceded Yukon: As Yukon marks 50 years since the start of land claim negotiations, one First Nation in the territory finds its own way

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

Global BC

Drug Diversion

Excellence in Innovation

CBC British Columbia

BC Today transition to livestream

Investigative Excellence

CBC British Columbia

Traveling with a disability









VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Vancouver

A deeper look at the Khalistan movement

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince George

Prince George Explosion

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global BC

August 17: West Kelowna Fire

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon

Muscle Memory Yukon seniors transported, supported by paddling excursion

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC

Vanni Sartini

Excellence in Video

CBC Yukon

The fight for accessibility in Whitehorse: Advocates ask, does every life in this city have value?

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Bracing For The Big One: Staring down an unprecedented summer of wildfires, how prepared is the Yukon?

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

Life in an Electrical Closet

News – Live Special Events

Global BC

RCMP Officer Funeral

Opinion

CTV Vancouver

Officer down

VJ – Video

CityNews Vancouver

Vancouver skateboarders take to the streets

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global Okanagan

Global Okanagan 5 pm News

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia