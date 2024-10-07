RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 West Region Award Winners
Vancouver, BC (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2024 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Prince Rupert
The Urbariginal
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
N.W.T. Wildfires prompt territorial evacuation order: CBC Yukon special broadcast
Breaking News (Large Market)
980 CKNW
Decampment in the Downtown Eastside 05-Apr-23
Excellence in Editing
CBC Yukon
In the loop: The art of sampling in a Whitehorse studio
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Kelowna
The World Curls in Kelowna
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Signs of Life: A deaf woman in her 70s reconnects with community in Whitehorse
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Vancouver
How the giddha folk dance and boliyan songs are helping Punjabi-Canadian women connect with their roots
News – Live Special Events
CBC News – British Columbia
4 Days: The McDougall Creek and Bush Creek East Fires
Opinion
CBC Kelowna
In the Eye of the Firestorm: Chris Walker on the 2024 BC Wildfires
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Kamloops
Kamloops News, 8:30 am, November 30, 2023
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
CBC Vancouver
McDougall Creek Fire: Drew Kerekes
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
Kelowna declares state of emergency after wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake, prompting more evacuations
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Vancouver
What’s the route of all evil? These are the most complained about bus lines in Metro Vancouver and why they’re causing frustration
Excellence in Social
CBC British Columbia
Up in Flames
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global BC
A powerful statement of pride: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
The lives behind the numbers
News – Live Special Events
CBC British Columbia
Vancouver police, city staff begin removing encampment on East Hastings Street
Opinion
CBC Vancouver Parental Guidance
Parenting is tough, doing it with mental health issues makes it even harder
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC British Columbia
cbc.ca/bc
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Together Today For Our Children Tomorrow: A vision of Yukon First Nations self governance that started with historic delegation to Ottawa
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
CBC News B.C.
A deep dive into Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
The Unceded Yukon: As Yukon marks 50 years since the start of land claim negotiations, one First Nation in the territory finds its own way
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
Global BC
Drug Diversion
Excellence in Innovation
CBC British Columbia
BC Today transition to livestream
Investigative Excellence
CBC British Columbia
Traveling with a disability
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Vancouver
A deeper look at the Khalistan movement
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Prince George
Prince George Explosion
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global BC
August 17: West Kelowna Fire
Excellence in Editing
CBC Yukon
Muscle Memory Yukon seniors transported, supported by paddling excursion
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global BC
Vanni Sartini
Excellence in Video
CBC Yukon
The fight for accessibility in Whitehorse: Advocates ask, does every life in this city have value?
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Bracing For The Big One: Staring down an unprecedented summer of wildfires, how prepared is the Yukon?
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
Life in an Electrical Closet
News – Live Special Events
Global BC
RCMP Officer Funeral
Opinion
CTV Vancouver
Officer down
VJ – Video
CityNews Vancouver
Vancouver skateboarders take to the streets
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
Global Okanagan
Global Okanagan 5 pm News
TV Newscast (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
CBC Vancouver at 6 – November 2, 2023
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
Bhupinder Hundal
West Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
bhupinder.hundal@globalnews.ca
Jumy Ogunsola
West Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada