RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS (September 25, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.



RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.



Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!



The RTDNA Canada 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Lifetime Achievement (Regional):

Bruce Frisko – CTV Atlantic

Jean Laroche – CBC Nova Scotia

2025 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC P.E.I.

Could P.E.I.’s trains get back on track?



Excellence in Editing

CBC N.L.

Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y — but they are changing



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC North

Nunvaut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Georgina’s Law



News – Live Special Events

CBC P.E.I.

Island Morning Ferry Remote Show



Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

95.7 NewsRadio

Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia: 8:00 am Newscast



DIGITAL

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Atlantic I-Unit

Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Atlantic

Girls in sports: Believe you belong



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

The Independent

Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s death



News – Live Special Events

CTV Atlantic

New Brunswick Election: Province elects first female premier



Opinion

The Independent

Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide



Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV Atlantic

Year In Review: Highlights of 2024



MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Jack’s Law – A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act



Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC N.L.

Hot air, broken promises



Excellence in Innovation

CBC N.L.

The Other Side of the Fence



Investigative Excellence

CBC P.E.I.

P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job



VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CTV Atlantic

Scotish Highland Traditions – Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton



Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic

State of Emergency – Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Nunavut

Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team – Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska



Excellence in Video

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador

What is loneliness?



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia

Sabrina Fabian – 100 years of friendship: Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection



News – Live Special Events

CTV Atlantic

Election 2024: New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier



Opinion

CTV Atlantic

Murphy’s Logic – The Information Vacuum



TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic

Acts of Remembrance – Remembrance Day 2024



VJ Video

Global News

Duncan the Truck turns 50 – Ella MacDonald