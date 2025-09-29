RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 East Region Award Winners
Halifax, NS (September 25, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
The RTDNA Canada 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
Lifetime Achievement (Regional):
Bruce Frisko – CTV Atlantic
Jean Laroche – CBC Nova Scotia
2025 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC P.E.I.
Could P.E.I.’s trains get back on track?
Excellence in Editing
CBC N.L.
Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y — but they are changing
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC North
Nunvaut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Georgina’s Law
News – Live Special Events
CBC P.E.I.
Island Morning Ferry Remote Show
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
95.7 NewsRadio
Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia: 8:00 am Newscast
DIGITAL
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Atlantic I-Unit
Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CTV Atlantic
Girls in sports: Believe you belong
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
The Independent
Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s death
News – Live Special Events
CTV Atlantic
New Brunswick Election: Province elects first female premier
Opinion
The Independent
Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide
Overall Excellence in Digital
CTV Atlantic
Year In Review: Highlights of 2024
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Jack’s Law – A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC N.L.
Hot air, broken promises
Excellence in Innovation
CBC N.L.
The Other Side of the Fence
Investigative Excellence
CBC P.E.I.
P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CTV Atlantic
Scotish Highland Traditions – Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CTV Atlantic
State of Emergency – Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Nunavut
Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team – Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska
Excellence in Video
CBC Newfoundland & Labrador
What is loneliness?
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Nova Scotia
Sabrina Fabian – 100 years of friendship: Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection
News – Live Special Events
CTV Atlantic
Election 2024: New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier
Opinion
CTV Atlantic
Murphy’s Logic – The Information Vacuum
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CTV Atlantic
Acts of Remembrance – Remembrance Day 2024
VJ Video
Global News
Duncan the Truck turns 50 – Ella MacDonald