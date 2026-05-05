2026 RTDNA AGM
June 11, 2026
via Zoom at 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM ET
The following matters will come before the members:
1.0 Call to Order – Welcome
2.0 President’s Report
3.0 Approval of September 18th, 2025, AGM Minutes
4.0 Treasurer’s Report
4.1 Approval of the December 31, 2025, Year End Review
4.2 Appointment of Public Accountant
4.3 Approval of the Actions of the Board
5.0 Committee Reports
5.1 Awards
5.2 Membership
5.3 Social/Digital
5.4 Sponsorship
5.5 East Region
5.6 Central Region
5.7 Prairie Region
5.8 West Region
6.0 Election of Directors
7.0 Adjournment
We invite all members to participate in the meeting, cast their votes for the election of the Board of Directors, and review the current affairs of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada. We aim to keep the meeting concise, lasting no more than forty-five minutes.
A quorum requires a minimum of 25 members to be present. If you are unable to attend, please consider submitting a proxy to ensure your vote is counted.
The Positions:
As a volunteer director, you will be responsible to:
- Attend and actively engaging in approximately four (4) 1 hour board meetings annually, typically scheduled during the day at 1:00pm ET.
- Contribute to one or more committees
Nominations will be accepted up to and during the AGM.
All Board positions are open for election at every Annual General Meeting. Current Board should advise the office of their intent to run again.
There are nineteen (19) positions available for election, including:
Executive:
- President
- Past President
- Business Manager (Treasurer)
- International Director
- VP – Membership & By-laws
- VP – Awards
- VP – Social Media
- VP – Digital Media
- VP – Sponsorship
- VP – Webinars
Board of Directors:
- Regional Directors
(8 Positions – 2 each in East, Central, Prairie and West Region)
- RTDNF President
- Registration
Thank you for your commitment to RTDNA Canada and its mission to promote and celebrate journalism throughout Canada. Kindly register below for the Annual General Meeting. Attendance is free, and you will receive the Zoom meeting details in your registration confirmation.
Sincerely, Angie Seth
President, RTDNA Canada
Jancie Neil
VP, Membership & Bylaws
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
For General Inquiries contact us at info@rtdnacanada.com