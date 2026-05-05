2026 RTDNA AGM

June 11, 2026

via Zoom at 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM ET

The following matters will come before the members:

1.0 Call to Order – Welcome

2.0 President’s Report

3.0 Approval of September 18th, 2025, AGM Minutes

4.0 Treasurer’s Report

4.1 Approval of the December 31, 2025, Year End Review

4.2 Appointment of Public Accountant

4.3 Approval of the Actions of the Board

5.0 Committee Reports

5.1 Awards

5.2 Membership

5.3 Social/Digital

5.4 Sponsorship

5.5 East Region

5.6 Central Region

5.7 Prairie Region

5.8 West Region

6.0 Election of Directors

7.0 Adjournment

We invite all members to participate in the meeting, cast their votes for the election of the Board of Directors, and review the current affairs of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada. We aim to keep the meeting concise, lasting no more than forty-five minutes.

A quorum requires a minimum of 25 members to be present. If you are unable to attend, please consider submitting a proxy to ensure your vote is counted.