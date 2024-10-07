RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

 

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

  

Congratulations to all for their excellent work!

 

2024 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners

AUDIO

 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CityNews Halifax          

The Tantallon Wildfire

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Atlantic    

Living Wake

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL           

Finding purpose after Fiona       

 

News – Live Special Events

CityNews Halifax          

Tantallon Wildfires: The Todd Veinotte Show

 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CityNews Halifax          

Maine Mass Shooting, 2023-10-23 at 8:00

 

 

 

DIGITAL

 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia         

Local state of emergency declared as forest fire rages near Halifax

 

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Nova Scotia         

Police and Public Trust

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News    

Rising living costs have left Nova Scotians feeling priced out: ‘I struggle’

 

Opinion           

CBC P.E.I.       

Stop asking Black people to perform emotional labour during Black History Month

 

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC P.E.I.

2023 in review

 

 

 

MULTIPLATFORM

 

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL           

Police & Public Trust

 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit

Sheltered

 

Investigative Excellence

CBC NL           

Walking the Line

 

 

 

VIDEO

 

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CTV Atlantic

Secrets of Clay: Finding Feelings in Art

                       

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic     

Nova Scotia Wildfires: Suburban Communities Evacuated

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Nova Scotia         

Why launch a rocket industry in rural Nova Scotia?

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Atlantic     

Road to Boston: A Look Inside Qualifying for & Running the Boston Marathon

 

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick     

A Careful Mission: Meet the harbour pilots who guide huge ships into Saint John’s difficult port

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador

Inside the Grace: How a toxic building is being safely torn down  

           

News – Live Special Events    

CBC New Brunswick     

Canada Games TV Special

 

Opinion

CTV Atlantic     

Murphy’s Logic: Analysis of the MCC Report Findings

 

VJ – Video

CBC New Brunswick     

Poet strives to show Black history’s place in New Brunswick       

 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic     

Nova Scotia Floods: Rainfall & Ruin

