RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 East Region Award Winners
Halifax, NS (October 8, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to all for their excellent work!
2024 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners
AUDIO
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CityNews Halifax
The Tantallon Wildfire
Excellence in Editing
CBC Atlantic
Living Wake
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC NL
Finding purpose after Fiona
News – Live Special Events
CityNews Halifax
Tantallon Wildfires: The Todd Veinotte Show
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CityNews Halifax
Maine Mass Shooting, 2023-10-23 at 8:00
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Nova Scotia
Local state of emergency declared as forest fire rages near Halifax
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Nova Scotia
Police and Public Trust
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
Global News
Rising living costs have left Nova Scotians feeling priced out: ‘I struggle’
Opinion
CBC P.E.I.
Stop asking Black people to perform emotional labour during Black History Month
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC P.E.I.
2023 in review
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
CBC NL
Police & Public Trust
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit
Sheltered
Investigative Excellence
CBC NL
Walking the Line
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CTV Atlantic
Secrets of Clay: Finding Feelings in Art
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CTV Atlantic
Nova Scotia Wildfires: Suburban Communities Evacuated
Excellence in Editing
CBC Nova Scotia
Why launch a rocket industry in rural Nova Scotia?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CTV Atlantic
Road to Boston: A Look Inside Qualifying for & Running the Boston Marathon
Excellence in Video
CBC New Brunswick
A Careful Mission: Meet the harbour pilots who guide huge ships into Saint John’s difficult port
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Newfoundland & Labrador
Inside the Grace: How a toxic building is being safely torn down
News – Live Special Events
CBC New Brunswick
Canada Games TV Special
Opinion
CTV Atlantic
Murphy’s Logic: Analysis of the MCC Report Findings
VJ – Video
CBC New Brunswick
Poet strives to show Black history’s place in New Brunswick
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
CTV Atlantic
Nova Scotia Floods: Rainfall & Ruin
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
Dan Appleby
East Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda Brown
East Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
