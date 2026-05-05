RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Prairies Region Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced in September 2026.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2026 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies
- Global News Calgary – Crime Beat: Uncovering a serial killer
- CBC Saskatchewan – Missing Megan
- 650 CKOM – The Remarkable Klara Belkin
- CBC Manitoba – This is Manitoba
Breaking News (Large Market)
- 660 NewsRadio Calgary – Trudeau Steps Down
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Regina Refinery Explosion
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Edmonton – From the trapline to the Grand Ole Opry
- CBC Edmonton – Rockin’ Recorders with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- 980 CJME – Sweeping Change: Curling Helps Two Sisters Find Home
- CBC Edmonton – The 97-year-old rock thrower
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – “Some things you can never forget”
- CBC Manitoba – Bringing traditional foods and land based learning back to the community
- CBC Calgary – First Campout for New Canadians
News – Live Special Events
- 650 CKOM – Canada Votes 2025
- CBC North – The Trailbreaker special from on-the-land wellness camp
- CBC Manitoba – InfoRad is live from the edge of the forest fire line in Lac du Bonnet
- 980 CJME – Saskatchewan Celebrates A Grey Cup Victory
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – Full of faith
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – 5:30 p.m. Radio News
- CBC Manitoba – June 4, Wildfires near Flin Flon
- CBC Edmonton – A totally mid-December newscast
- CBC Manitoba – September 4th Hollow Water mass stabbing
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM morning news
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan June 3, 2025
- 980 CJME – Regina Refinery Explosion – 7am News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Fatal rockfall in Banff National Park
- CBC Edmonton – Sweeping school book ban triggered, then rolled back
- CBC Manitoba – ‘Worst fears’ confirmed as 2 people trapped by wildfire die in southeastern Manitoba: RCMP
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton – Invisible injuries
- CBC Edmonton – Why sexual violence trials are increasing in Alberta courts
- CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg’s bylaws lack teeth to curb short-term rentals, say downtown condo owners
Excellence in Social
- CBC Edmonton – Alberta-wide teachers’ strike: A month-long view
- CBC Edmonton – Having fun with a playoff run
- CBC Manitoba – The fight Indigenous families endured to bring their women home
- CBC Calgary – Understanding a municipal election
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Mom recalls ‘sheer terror’ after teen hockey player’s wrist artery cut by skate
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba health officials admit racism in care of Indigenous man who died of cancer
- CBC Edmonton – Deep inside the bat cave
- CTV News Winnipeg – From Eaton’s to the Mall: The history of the department store Santa
- CBC Calgary – Fugitive ‘Pistol Packin’ Mama’ hid in Alberta for decades
Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Family calls for more rigorous investigation of woman’s death
- CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire
- CBC North – How housing fits into Paulatuk’s renewable energy goals
- 650 CKOM – The Tale of the Turtle Lake Monster
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan wins football classic
Opinion
- CBC Calgary – Now, I support separatism
- CBC Manitoba – My family and I had to leave due to wildfires. Here’s a photo diary of what happened next
- CBC Edmonton – What moving back in with my parents taught me in my 20s
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC.ca/sask and CBC.ca/Saskatoon
- CTV News Winnipeg – CTV News Winnipeg
- CTV News Regina – ctvnews.ca/regina
- CBC Calgary – Digital explorations of energy, a criminal cold case, Calgary’s music scene, immigration, Canada-U.S. border security and Alberta separatism
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Jeremy Bray’s fight for life-preserving drug succeeds after province changes its mind
- CBC Calgary – Calgary Votes 2025: What Matters
- Global Winnipeg – Manitoba Wildfires
- CBC Edmonton – The search for Samuel Bird
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Denare Beach Fire
- CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire
- Global News Lethbridge – The Search for Darius
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Can Canada become an LNG superpower?
- CBC Edmonton – Inside the Humble Lodge
- Global News Calgary – Let’s Talk About It. Period
- CBC Calgary – Life in the red zone
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Canadian roots of Elon Musk’s conspiracist grandpa
Excellence in Innovation
- CTV News Calgary – Calgary Stampede Parade
- Global News Calgary – Decision Calgary 2025
Excellence in Writing (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – ‘Shikata ga nai’: It can’t be helped
- CBC Edmonton – The night Jasper burned
- CTV News Calgary – Cybercriminals Target Youth
- CBC Manitoba – He died a convicted killer. Now, Russell Woodhouse’s family wants his name cleared in 1973 homicide
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba addictions centre offers limited treatment services for $10K monthly fee: advocates, former client
- CTV News Winnipeg – ‘Hang up, try later’: Manitoba family unable to contact 911 during deadly heart attack
- CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow
- CBC Manitoba – John Q Public
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- Global News Winnipeg – Evacuees from Flin Flon gather for open mic in Winnipeg
- CBC Manitoba – Father daughter duo make bagels like their ancestors
- CBC Calgary – Piikani Nation Banff Bison Hunt
- CBC Edmonton – Wanted: Pool hall barber
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Calgary – Deadly Rockslide
- CBC Manitoba – Northern Manitoba Wildfire Evacuations
Excellence in Camera Work
- CTV News Calgary – Adventure Bike Venture
- CBC Edmonton – Capturing the need for speed
- Rogers tv Lloydminster – Hope Street Team serving Lloydminster’s unhoused
- CBC Calgary – Life Along the Fence: How Alberta-Montana border residents feel about new security measures
Excellence in Editing
- CTV News Calgary – Blacksmith World Championships
- CBC Manitoba – How much of Manitoba’s 2025 wildfire season is due to climate change?
- CBC Calgary – Canada’s ‘Connor McDavid of darts’ prepares for World Championship in England
- CBC North – Despite tragedy, reforestation project reaches 1.5 million tree planting goal
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – Acing it at 93
- CTV News Calgary – Battle of His Life: Former Stampeder Fights ALS
- CTV News Regina – Centenarian Golf Celebration
- CTV News Calgary – Gloves Not Guns
Excellence in Video
- CBC Calgary – Can Canada become an LNG superpower?
- CBC Manitoba – Empty pews: Rural Manitoba churches struggle to find ministers
- CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s new rules mean for people in, and near, encampments
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global News Winnipeg – Fighting the addictions crisis in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation
- Global News Edmonton – MAID Decision
- CBC Edmonton – Traditional births return to Kehewin Cree Nation after 60 years
- CBC Edmonton – Shooting inside the bat cave
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Saskatoon – A new ‘leash’ on life
- CBC North – Alberta’s anti-trans laws drive N.W.T. adults to private gender-affirming care
- CTV News Regina – Swift Current Concretion
- CBC Northbeat – The teenage tour guides of Cambridge Bay
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News Calgary – Municipal Election 2025
- CTV News Regina – Celebration in Rider Nation
- Global News Edmonton – Edmonton Municipal Election
- CTV News Calgary – Remembrance Day Service
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Calgary – CTV News at 6 – March 4, 2025
- Global News Calgary – G7: Global Calgary News Hour at 6 in Banff
- Global News Edmonton – Jasper Wildfire 1 year anniversary
- CTV News Winnipeg – CTV News Winnipeg
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Regina – News at Six
- Global Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Grey Cup Win
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Wildfires
- CTV News Saskatoon – Wildfire Season 2025
VJ Video
- CTV News Regina – Classic Combine Collection
- Global News Edmonton – Foodbank food drive
- CBC Edmonton – Old Christmas trees will be left by the curb
- CBC North – Paulatuk using acoustic tags on Arctic char to better understand their whereabouts