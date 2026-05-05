RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Central Region Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced in September 2026.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2026 RTDNA Awards Central Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

TVO Today – (MIS)Treated

CPAC – The Bureau Chiefs

CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now?

CBC Ottawa – What happens during an all-nighter at the Elgin Street Diner?

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Missing Toddler Found Alive After Desperate Search

CJAD 800 – The Passing of Hockey Great Ken Dryden

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

AM800 CKLW – Diageo to close Crown Royal bottling plant in Amherstburg

Excellence in Editing

CBC London – A lesson in how to bin shop from the most committed bargain hunters

CBC Toronto – Jerusalem Youth Chorus: ‘Being One Voice’

CBC Sudbury – Learning the art of backcountry canoe camping

CBC Montreal – Montreal’s Afghan Women’s Centre serves up delicious food and assistance

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – Hockey and hijabs: New to Canada and the sport, these girls have found their game

CBC Montreal – How DDO got more girls on the hockey rink

CBC Toronto – Swimming across Lake Ontario

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Madame Simone remembered as a legend at Cabaret Mado

CBC Ottawa – The loss of Dave Nicholson

CBC Toronto – Volunteer pallbearers bury unclaimed body

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor – Talking to people living on the streets of Windsor on a bitterly cold December day

CBC Sudbury – The Magic of Horsecraft

CBC Quebec – Townships family-run Indian restaurant Shalimar hires new chef from Bangladesh who brings new flavours

News – Live Special Events

CBC Montreal – CBC News: Quebec Votes Municipal 2025

CJAD 800 – Celebrating 80 Years of CJAD, The Andrew Carter Morning Show, Dec. 8, 2025

Opinion

Newstalk 580 CFRA – Canada’s Tariffs Response

CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting through the eyes of the shoplifter

CBC Montreal – Flip Phone: What is a kosher phone?

AM800 CKLW – Manufactured rage

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News at 8:30 AM for November 27, 2025

CBC Toronto – Morning News on CBC Toronto

Newstalk 580 CFRA

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

570 NewsRadio Waterloo Region 8am Newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CP24.com – Fiery plane crash at Pearson airport

CTV News Montreal – Missing toddler found alive

CBC News Montreal – Organized crime figure dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Laval Starbucks

CBC Toronto – Pearson plane crash

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Ottawa – Two-thirds of Ontario school boards in deficit or just breaking even

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto – 2025 Coverage

CBC London – Checking out a poison book? What the toxic pages tell us

CBC News Montreal – Understanding the impact of tariffs and the trade war

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CP24.com – Blue Jays fever takes over small Florida town

CBC News Montreal – Every NHL jersey is made in Canada, but U.S. tariffs could change that

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – Teen makes Canadian shooting history

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC News Montreal – Community gathers to mourn Leonora King, a pillar of Montreal’s Park Ex

CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry death identified

CityNews Montreal – Revolving door

CP24.com – Toronto mom and son reunited after abduction

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London – 25 years later, Walkerton, Ont., bears the scars but has bounced back

CBC North Cree unit – Life before the agreement

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – Remembrance Day mystery man identified

CBC Quebec – This Quebec man is losing his voice. An AI tool is helping bring it back to life

News – Live Special Events

CBC News Montreal – Municipal election results in Montreal

CBC Toronto – Ontario Election Night 2025

CP24.com – Ontario Votes

CTV News Montreal – Quebec Municipal elections 2025

Opinion

CBC News Montreal – I didn’t vote for 21 years. Trump’s attacks on my homeland and Canada changed everything

CBC Ottawa – I feel both guilt and gratitude when I think of how hard my parents work to support me

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Toronto – 2025 Coverage

CBC Ottawa – A piece of home

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – Digital coverage for Waterloo region

The Green Line – How to navigate renting around the Eglinton Crosstown

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Montreal – Big back-to-back snowstorms

CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage

Global News Toronto – Former Hockey Canada players on trial for sex assault

Global News Toronto – Former Hockey Canada players on trial for sex assault CBC Toronto – GM Oshawa Job Cuts

CBC Ottawa – ‘Safer supply’ clinic has neighbourhoods on edge

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – At the Breaking Point: The City of Barrie Declares a State of Emergency

CBC Thunder Bay – Bringing Percy Home: First Nation family repatriates ancestor’s remains

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – CBC KW covers the federal election

CBC Sudbury – Constance Lake inquest into blastomycosis deaths

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

Global News Toronto – A convicted murderer tries to escape from custody

CityNews Toronto – Air BNB Guest Won’t Leave

CTV News Montreal – Bad faith renovictions?

CBC Toronto – Gridlocked: The Way Out

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec – A look at food insecurity in Quebec

CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos

CTV News Kitchener – Family Seeks Accountability for Withdrawn Assault Charge

CBC Thunder Bay – Ontario Training School survivors seek closure 8 years after start of class action alleging abuse

Excellence in Innovation

CTV News Windsor – Backyard cameras capture remarkable owl footage

CBC News Montreal – CBC Montreal’s live exchange with Montreal’s mayoral candidates

CBC Toronto – First look at Biidaasige Park

CBC Ottawa – Still Positive

Excellence in Writing (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – St. Pius shooting, 50 years later

CBC News Montreal – The roots of Quebec’s secularism debate, why it isn’t going away — and who it benefits

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos

Investigative Excellence

CTV News Toronto – “Skills Development Fund”

CBC News Montreal – The rise and fall of Canada’s alleged grandparent scam king

CTV News London – Toilets removed from homeless encampment

TVO – TVO The Thread: Deep Faked Reality

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Toronto – Canada’s Tallest Building

Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress

CBC News Montreal – Mosque visit gives Montreal architecture students opportunity to discover Islamic architecture

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Breaking News – CTV News Ottawa

Global News Toronto – Delta plane crashes at Pearson airport, multiple people injured

CTV News Montreal – Missing toddler found alive

CityNews Toronto – Plane Flips on tarmac at Pearson Airport

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener – CTV Kitchener: Police Taser Takedown & Armed Robbery

CTV News Barrie – Double-Murder: Uncovering the Horror in the City’s Core

CHCH News Hamilton – East Hamilton Water Main Break

Excellence in Camera Work

Global News Toronto – ‘Dinner in the Sky’ takes diners to new heights at the CNE

CityNews Toronto – Becoming A Bird Lady in “The Lion King”

CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go deep inside this hidden cave in Saint-Léonard

CityNews Toronto – Raising money for granddaughter with Lyme disease

Excellence in Editing

CBC Ottawa – His abuela fled Chile after the coup. Now he’s telling her story

CityNews Toronto – Iconic Imperial Pub gets set to close

CBC Toronto – Toronto’s New Waterfront Park

The Green Line – Yorkdale-Glen Park residents bring tiny libraries to the ‘burbs

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV News Kitchener – A.I. Robots Replicate Pro Baseball Pitches

Global Toronto – Blue Jays fans flock to Hollywood as playoff dreams soar

CBC News Montreal – Does Quebec City stand a chance at a pro hockey team?

CBC Ottawa – Kicking it old school: Why these childhood friends never want to stop playing soccer together

Excellence in Video

CBC Ottawa – Spilling the chai

CityNews Toronto – Tool theft takedown

CBC News Montreal – Would you take the leap at Canada’s highest bungee jump? We did

CHCH News Hamilton – Young Demolition Derby Champs

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Montreal – ‘I Am My Name’: Na’kuset’s journey through Sixties Scoop

Global News Montreal – Quebec Iron Ring Ceremony Celebrates 100 Years of the Canadian Tradition

CBC Ottawa – Rare white beaver wows wildlife watchers

CBC News Montreal – The Youppi! story — from Muppet DNA to a hold on Montreal’s heart

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Windsor – ˜I was hit by a distracted driver:’ Windsor amputee offers dire warning

CTV News Barrie – A Legacy of Storytelling: CKVR Celebrates 70 Years

CHCH News Hamilton – Core Patrol and Open Drug Use in Hamilton

CTV News Kitchener – Never Too Late To Graduate

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series

CityNews Toronto – CityVotes: Ontario Election 2025

Global News Toronto – Global News: Decision Ontario 2025

CTV News Montreal – Quebec municipal elections 2025

Opinion

CBC News Montreal – 40 years later, Air India bombing still marks victim’s loved ones

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – CityNews at 5 & 6

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six

CBC Toronto – Richmond Hill Deadly Daycare Crash

CTV News Ottawa – TV Newscast

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener – CTV Kitchener: Shooting, “Brazen Crooks”, Distraction Thefts and Cruzin’ at the Pond

CTV News Windsor – CTV Windsor 6pm Newscast September 18, 2025

CTV News Barrie – State of Emergency: Unprecedented Action in the City of Barrie

VJ Video