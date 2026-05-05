RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 East Region Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced in September 2026.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2026 RTDNA Awards East Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Gaza doctor

CBC Prince Edward Island – Lennox Island’s fight to keep the Mi’kmaq language alive

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM News – Premier Furey Resigns

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years: the legacy of William Davis

VOCM News – First Hand Look at CBN Post Wildfires August 2026

CBC Atlantic – The Art of Life

News – Live Special Events

95.7 NewsRadio – 20th Anniversary Special

CBC Prince Edward Island – Island Morning’s live Crapaud remote show

CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change

VOCM – Provincial Election Coverage

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

95.7 NewsRadio – Susie’s Lake Wildfire 4pm Newscast Aug 12

VOCM – VOCM at Noon – April 4th, 2025

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Bayers Lake Wildfire: Business Park Evacuated

Excellence in Data Storytelling – Digital – East

CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. rapidly losing some of its most affordable apartments, while cost soars for new ones

Excellence in Sports Reporting – Digital – East

CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home

CTV News Atlantic – Rivalry Series: Team Canada Falls to Team USA

Opinion

CBC Prince Edward Island – I’m childless by choice. Having my fallopian tubes removed in my 30s helped me trust my gut

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Atlantic – 2025: A Year in Review

CBC Prince Edward Island – Overall Excellence in Digital 2025

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – Body of work on Matthew Craswell

CBC Nova Scotia – Jack and Lily Sullivan: Missing children’s case

CBC New Brunswick – N.B.’s Ailing Health-Care System

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Conception Bay North Wildfire Coverage

Enterprise Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

Global News New Brunswick – Intimate Partner Violence in New Brunswick

CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit – The Fight

Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”

NTV News – We The North (An NTV News Special)

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Her husband died after a lung transplant. Now she has to sell her home to pay the bills

CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC News Saint John – Couple says goodbye together with MAID

CTV News Atlantic – Don’t Laugh, It’s Paid For: Maritimer Drives Car Over a Million Kilometers

CBC Nova Scotia – Halifax’s Rail Cut

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Susies Lake Fire Prompts Evacuation

Excellence in Camera Work

CTV News Atlantic – Arlington Street Standoff: Police Take Down Barricaded Man

Global News Halifax – Trees for Hope for Wildlife

Excellence in Sports Reporting

NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites

Excellence in Video

CBC NL – Home in Rigolet: A CBC short doc on life in a small northern coast community in Labrador

CBC New Brunswick – How a long U.S. border headache came to an end for N.B. golf course

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life

CBC Gander – A generous act helps an angler when he needs it most

CTV New Atlantic – Snow Way: New Brunswick Man Refuses to Give Up Skiing

Global News New Brunswick – New Brunswick Senior receives their CAEC

News – Live Special Events

CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador Votes

Opinion

CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Hacks

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – CBC Nova Scotia News Nov. 25, 2025

CBC NL – CBN wildfire

CBC Prince Edward Island – Compass

CTV News Atlantic – Wildfires: Now a Sign of Summer in the Maritimes

VJ Video