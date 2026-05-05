RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 East Region Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced in September 2026.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2026 RTDNA Awards East Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Gaza doctor
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Lennox Island’s fight to keep the Mi’kmaq language alive
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM News – Premier Furey Resigns
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years: the legacy of William Davis
- VOCM News – First Hand Look at CBN Post Wildfires August 2026
- CBC Atlantic – The Art of Life
News – Live Special Events
- 95.7 NewsRadio – 20th Anniversary Special
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Island Morning’s live Crapaud remote show
- CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change
- VOCM – Provincial Election Coverage
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 95.7 NewsRadio – Susie’s Lake Wildfire 4pm Newscast Aug 12
- VOCM – VOCM at Noon – April 4th, 2025
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – Bayers Lake Wildfire: Business Park Evacuated
Excellence in Data Storytelling – Digital – East
- CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. rapidly losing some of its most affordable apartments, while cost soars for new ones
Excellence in Sports Reporting – Digital – East
- CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home
- CTV News Atlantic – Rivalry Series: Team Canada Falls to Team USA
Opinion
- CBC Prince Edward Island – I’m childless by choice. Having my fallopian tubes removed in my 30s helped me trust my gut
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News Atlantic – 2025: A Year in Review
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Overall Excellence in Digital 2025
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Body of work on Matthew Craswell
- CBC Nova Scotia – Jack and Lily Sullivan: Missing children’s case
- CBC New Brunswick – N.B.’s Ailing Health-Care System
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Conception Bay North Wildfire Coverage
Enterprise Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News New Brunswick – Intimate Partner Violence in New Brunswick
- CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit – The Fight
- Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”
- NTV News – We The North (An NTV News Special)
Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Her husband died after a lung transplant. Now she has to sell her home to pay the bills
- CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- CBC News Saint John – Couple says goodbye together with MAID
- CTV News Atlantic – Don’t Laugh, It’s Paid For: Maritimer Drives Car Over a Million Kilometers
- CBC Nova Scotia – Halifax’s Rail Cut
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – Susies Lake Fire Prompts Evacuation
Excellence in Camera Work
- CTV News Atlantic – Arlington Street Standoff: Police Take Down Barricaded Man
- Global News Halifax – Trees for Hope for Wildlife
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites
Excellence in Video
- CBC NL – Home in Rigolet: A CBC short doc on life in a small northern coast community in Labrador
- CBC New Brunswick – How a long U.S. border headache came to an end for N.B. golf course
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life
- CBC Gander – A generous act helps an angler when he needs it most
- CTV New Atlantic – Snow Way: New Brunswick Man Refuses to Give Up Skiing
- Global News New Brunswick – New Brunswick Senior receives their CAEC
News – Live Special Events
- CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador Votes
Opinion
- CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Hacks
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – CBC Nova Scotia News Nov. 25, 2025
- CBC NL – CBN wildfire
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Compass
- CTV News Atlantic – Wildfires: Now a Sign of Summer in the Maritimes
VJ Video
- CBC News NB – Horse Graduation
- NTV News – We The North (An NTV News Special)
- Global News Halifax – Wildfire Air Patrols
- Global News Halifax – Urban Dog Rescue