RTDNA Canada Announces the 2026 Special Awards Recipients

Toronto (November 7, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the following individuals.

President’s Award

RTDNA Canada’s Presidents Award is presented annually to honour individuals, stations, companies, or groups. The recipient can come from within or outside the ranks of field. The President’s Award is the highest honour bestowed by the association to acknowledge individuals and organizations who have brought recognition and distinction to electronic and digital journalism in Canada.

RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 President’s Awards

Alexandra Henderson,
Vice-President, Global News
Corus Entertainment

Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in broadcast and digital journalism.

RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Awards

Avery Haines,
CTV W5

Annette Hamm,
Morning Live Anchor CHCH Hamilton

Susan Bonner,
CBC News / CBC Radio Host of Your World Tonight

Distinguished Service Award Winners

RTDNA Canada’s Distinguished Service Award is presented to members who have played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.

The award is given in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism in Canada.

RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Distinguished Service Awards

Richard Gray,
Vice–President, CTV News

Wayne Stevens,
Radio CKWW, Windsor, Ontario

Hall of Fame Winners

RTDNA Canada’s Hall of Fame is presented to members who have made outstanding contributions to the field of video, digital and audio journalism. Inductees will include the giants of our industry, the leaders who shape the future, the innovators who enhanced news gathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft.

RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Hall of Fame Winners

David Common,
Host, Morning Live, CBC

Jennifer Hollett,
Executive Director at The Walrus

Emerging Journalist Award Winners

RTDNA Canada’s Emerging Journalist Award recognizes the achievements and excellent work of Canadian journalists who are at the beginning stages of their career. Candidates must meet the specific criteria to be eligible. Inductees include new leaders who are shaping the future, the innovators who enhance newsgathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft, and who displays excellence in the coverage of original (enterprise) journalism on a single topic, investigative reporting, or continuing coverage of a beat or a major breaking and developing story.

RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Emerging Journalist Awards

Lola Kalder,
City News, Montreal

Sydney Wray,
Social Content Coordinator,
CTV News
Social Content Coordinator,
CTV News

Congratulations to all our winners this year.

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