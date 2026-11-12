RTDNA Canada Announces the 2026 Special Awards Recipients
Toronto (November 7, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the following individuals.
President’s Award
RTDNA Canada’s Presidents Award is presented annually to honour individuals, stations, companies, or groups. The recipient can come from within or outside the ranks of field. The President’s Award is the highest honour bestowed by the association to acknowledge individuals and organizations who have brought recognition and distinction to electronic and digital journalism in Canada.
RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 President’s Awards
Alexandra Henderson,
Vice-President, Global News
Corus Entertainment
Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in broadcast and digital journalism.
RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Awards
Avery Haines,
CTV W5
Annette Hamm,
Morning Live Anchor CHCH Hamilton
Susan Bonner,
CBC News / CBC Radio Host of Your World Tonight
Distinguished Service Award Winners
RTDNA Canada’s Distinguished Service Award is presented to members who have played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.
The award is given in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism in Canada.
RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Distinguished Service Awards
Richard Gray,
Vice–President, CTV News
Wayne Stevens,
Radio CKWW, Windsor, Ontario
Hall of Fame Winners
RTDNA Canada’s Hall of Fame is presented to members who have made outstanding contributions to the field of video, digital and audio journalism. Inductees will include the giants of our industry, the leaders who shape the future, the innovators who enhanced news gathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft.
RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Hall of Fame Winners
David Common,
Host, Morning Live, CBC
Jennifer Hollett,
Executive Director at The Walrus
Emerging Journalist Award Winners
RTDNA Canada’s Emerging Journalist Award recognizes the achievements and excellent work of Canadian journalists who are at the beginning stages of their career. Candidates must meet the specific criteria to be eligible. Inductees include new leaders who are shaping the future, the innovators who enhance newsgathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft, and who displays excellence in the coverage of original (enterprise) journalism on a single topic, investigative reporting, or continuing coverage of a beat or a major breaking and developing story.
RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the 2026 Emerging Journalist Awards
Lola Kalder,
City News, Montreal
Sydney Wray,
Social Content Coordinator,
CTV News
Social Content Coordinator,
CTV News