RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Prairies Region Award Winners

Winnipeg, MB (Monday, September 28, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:

The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

  • Jeff Rogstad, Weather Specialist, CTV, Saskatoon 
  • Bruce Gellvear, Technical Director, CTV, Regina

2026 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Missing Megan 

Breaking News (Large Market) 

  • 660 NewsRadio Calgary – Trudeau Steps Down 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • 980 CJME – Regina Refinery Explosion 

Excellence in Editing 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • 980 CJME – Sweeping Change: Curling Helps Two Sisters Find Home 

Feature News (Large Market) 

  • CBC Calgary – First Campout for New Canadians 

News – Live Special Events 

  • 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News 

Opinion 

  • CBC Edmonton – Full of faith 

Radio Newscast (Large Market) 

  • CBC Calgary – Radio News 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM morning news 

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market) 

  • CBC Edmonton – Sweeping school book ban triggered, then rolled back 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting 

Excellence in Data Storytelling 

  • CBC Edmonton – Invisible injuries 

Excellence in Social 

  • CBC Manitoba – The fight Indigenous families endured to bring their women home 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • CBC Manitoba – Mom recalls ‘sheer terror’ after teen hockey player’s wrist artery cut by skate 

Feature News (Large Market) 

  • CBC Edmonton – Deep inside the bat cave 

Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire 

News – Live Special Events 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan wins football classic 

Opinion 

  • CBC Manitoba – My family and I had to leave due to wildfires. Here’s a photo diary of what happened next 

Overall Excellence in Digital 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

  • CBC Edmonton – The search for Samuel Bird  

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire 

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market) 

  • CBC Calgary – Life in the red zone 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – The Canadian roots of Elon Musk’s conspiracist grandpa 

Excellence in Innovation 

  • Global News Calgary – Decision Calgary 2025 

Excellence in Writing (Large Market) 

  • CBC Manitoba – He died a convicted killer. Now, Russell Woodhouse’s family wants his name cleared in 1973 homicide  

Investigative Excellence 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow 

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling  

  • CBC Edmonton – Wanted: Pool hall barber 

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • CTV News Calgary – Deadly Rockslide 

Excellence in Camera Work 

  • Rogers tv Lloydminster – Hope Street Team serving Lloydminster’s unhoused

Excellence in Editing

  • CBC Manitoba – How much of Manitoba’s 2025 wildfire season is due to climate change?  

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • CBC Edmonton – Acing it at 93  

Excellence in Video 

  • CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s new rules mean for people in, and near, encampments  

Feature News (Large Market) 

  • Global News Winnipeg – Fighting the addictions crisis in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation  

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Northbeat – The teenage tour guides of Cambridge Bay 

News – Live Special Events 

  • Global News Edmonton – Edmonton Municipal Election  

TV Newscast (Large Market) 

  • Global News Edmonton – Jasper Wildfire 1 year anniversary 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Wildfires  

VJ Video 

  • CBC North – Paulatuk using acoustic tags on Arctic char to better understand their whereabouts 
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