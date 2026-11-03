RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Prairies Region Award Winners
Winnipeg, MB (Monday, September 28, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:
The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
- Jeff Rogstad, Weather Specialist, CTV, Saskatoon
- Bruce Gellvear, Technical Director, CTV, Regina
2026 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies
- CBC Saskatchewan – Missing Megan
Breaking News (Large Market)
- 660 NewsRadio Calgary – Trudeau Steps Down
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Regina Refinery Explosion
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- 980 CJME – Sweeping Change: Curling Helps Two Sisters Find Home
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – First Campout for New Canadians
News – Live Special Events
- 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – Full of faith
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Radio News
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM morning news
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Sweeping school book ban triggered, then rolled back
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton – Invisible injuries
Excellence in Social
- CBC Manitoba – The fight Indigenous families endured to bring their women home
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Mom recalls ‘sheer terror’ after teen hockey player’s wrist artery cut by skate
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Deep inside the bat cave
Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan wins football classic
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – My family and I had to leave due to wildfires. Here’s a photo diary of what happened next
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC.ca/sask and CBC.ca/Saskatoon
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – The search for Samuel Bird
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Life in the red zone
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Canadian roots of Elon Musk’s conspiracist grandpa
Excellence in Innovation
- Global News Calgary – Decision Calgary 2025
Excellence in Writing (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – He died a convicted killer. Now, Russell Woodhouse’s family wants his name cleared in 1973 homicide
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton – Wanted: Pool hall barber
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Calgary – Deadly Rockslide
Excellence in Camera Work
- Rogers tv Lloydminster – Hope Street Team serving Lloydminster’s unhoused
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Manitoba – How much of Manitoba’s 2025 wildfire season is due to climate change?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – Acing it at 93
Excellence in Video
- CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s new rules mean for people in, and near, encampments
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global News Winnipeg – Fighting the addictions crisis in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Northbeat – The teenage tour guides of Cambridge Bay
News – Live Special Events
- Global News Edmonton – Edmonton Municipal Election
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global News Edmonton – Jasper Wildfire 1 year anniversary
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Wildfires
VJ Video
- CBC North – Paulatuk using acoustic tags on Arctic char to better understand their whereabouts