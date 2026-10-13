RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Finalists for Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (October 13, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Intercontinental Hotel Toronto Centre – Ballroom on November 7, 2026.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2026 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Saskatchewan – Missing Megan

CBC British Columbia – This Is Vancouver

CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now?

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver

CBC Montreal – Missing Toddler Found Alive After Desperate Search

660 NewsRadio Calgary – 660 NewsRadio – Trudeau Steps Down

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

AM800 CKLW – Diageo to close Crown Royal bottling plant in Amherstburg

980 CJME – Regina Refinery Explosion

CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2026

VOCM News – Premier Furey Resigns

Excellence in Editing

CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright

CBC Toronto – Jerusalem Youth Chorus: ‘Being One Voice’

Excellence in Sports Reporting

980 CJME – Sweeping Change: Curling Helps Two Sisters Find Home

CBC British Columbia – CBC’s On The Island goes poolside for the 2025 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials

CBC Ottawa – Hockey and hijabs: New to Canada and the sport, these girls have found their game

Feature News – (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Volunteer pallbearers bury unclaimed body

CBC Calgary – First Campout for New Canadians

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years: the legacy of William Davis

CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An entomologist’s pursuit of glass blowing beetle genitalia

CBC Sudbury – The Magic of Horsecraft

News – Live Special Events (Regional)

CBC British Columbia – The Early Edition Live with the Squamish Nation

CBC Montreal – CBC News: Quebec Votes Municipal 2025

CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – The Pitch: Vancouver’s Road to the 2026 World Cup

CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting through the eyes of the shoplifter

CBC Edmonton – Full of faith

Radio Newscast – (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News November 27, 2025

CBC Calgary – Radio News

Radio Newscast – Audio – Best Canadian Local News – Small/Medium

95.7 NewsRadio – Susie’s Lake Wildfire 4pm Newscast Aug 12

CBC British Columbia – Daybreak South – local newscast

650 CKOM – Canada Votes 2025

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Sweeping school book ban triggered, then rolled back

CBC British Columbia – Ostrich cull

CBC News Montreal – Organized crime figure dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Laval Starbucks

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting

CTV News Atlantic – Bayers Lake Wildfire: Business Park Evacuated

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Edmonton – Invisible injuries

CBC Ottawa – Two-thirds of Ontario school boards in deficit or just breaking even

CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. rapidly losing some of its most affordable apartments, while cost soars for new ones

CBC British Columbia – Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost even more – thanks to U.S. tariffs

Excellence in Social

CBC News Montreal – Understanding the impact of tariffs and the trade war

CBC British Columbia – Who controls the Lions Gate Bridge Centre lane?

CBC Manitoba – The fight Indigenous families endured to bring their women home

Excellence in Sports Reporting

UBC Journalism – Tobi Akinkunmi: Surging Forward

CBC News Montreal – Every NHL jersey is made in Canada, but U.S. tariffs could change that

CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home

CBC Manitoba – Mom recalls ‘sheer terror’ after teen hockey player’s wrist artery cut by skate

Feature News – (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry death identified

CBC Edmonton – Deep inside the bat cave

UBC Journalism – Beyond Kung Fu

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)



CBC Quebec – This Quebec man is losing his voice. An AI tool is helping bring it back to life

CBC Yukon – Should the Yukon River be considered a ‘person’ with rights? Some say it’s an idea whose time has come

CTV News Atlantic – Photographer Retraces Steps of Nova Scotian Cyclist

CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire

News – Live Special Events (Regional)



CP24.com – Ontario Votes

Opinion

CBC News Montreal – I didn’t vote for 21 years. Trump’s attacks on my homeland and Canada changed everything

CBC Manitoba – Opinion: My family and I had to leave due to wildfires. Here’s a photo diary of what happened next

CBC Prince Edward Island – I’m childless by choice. Having my fallopian tubes removed in my 30’s helped me trust my gut

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Ottawa – A piece of home

CBC British Columbia – CBC British Columbia

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC.ca/sask and CBC.ca/Saskatoon

CBC Prince Edward Island – Overall Excellence in Digital 2025

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage – (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – The search for Samuel Bird

CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage

CBC British Columbia – “Extortion” coverage

Continuing Coverage – (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – A Child’s Life, a Government’s Decision

CBC Thunder Bay – Bringing Percy Home: First Nation family repatriates ancestor’s remains

CBC New Brunswick – N.B.’s Ailing Health-Care System

CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire

Enterprise Journalism – (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight

CBC Toronto – Gridlocked: The Way Out

CBC Calgary – Life in the red zone

Enterprise Journalism – (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos

CBC Saskatchewan – The Canadian roots of Elon Musk’s conspiracist grandpa

Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”

CTV News Vancouver Island – Bylaw department marred by bullying investigations

Excellence in Innovation

UBC Journalism – She Speaks in Power

Global News Calgary – Decision Calgary 2025

CBC Ottawa – Still Positive

Excellence in Writing – (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – He died a convicted killer. Now, Russell Woodhouse’s family wants his name cleared in 1973 homicide

CBC Ottawa – St. Pius shooting, 50 years later

CBC British Columbia – Foxgloves In The Garden

Excellence in Writing – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza

CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos

CBC British Columbia – Man arrested after driving child-size pink Barbie Jeep through Prince George, B.C.

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow

Global British Columbia – Richmond Gift Cards

CBC News Montreal – The rise and fall of Canada’s alleged grandparent scam king

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress

CBC Edmonton – Wanted: Pool hall barber

CTV Atlantic – Don’t Laugh, It’s Paid For: Maritimer Drives Car Over a Million Kilometers

Breaking News (Regional) – (Large Market)

Global News Toronto – Delta plane crashes at Pearson airport, multiple people injured

CTV News Calgary – Deadly Rockslide

CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding

Breaking News (Regional) – (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Susies Lake Fire Prompts Evacuation

CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire

CTV News Barrie – Double-Murder: Uncovering the Horror in the City’s Core

Excellence in Camera Work

CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go deep inside this hidden cave in Saint-L’eonard

Rogers tv Lloydminster – Hope Street Team serving Lloydminster’s unhoused

Global News Halifax – Trees for Hope for Wildlife

Excellence in Editing

CBC Ottawa – His abuela fled Chile after the coup. Now he’s telling her story

CBC Manitoba – How much of Manitoba’s 2025 wildfire season is due to climate change?

CTV News Vancouver – The haunting of BC Peneteniary

Excellence in Sports Reporting

NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites

CBC News Montreal – Does Quebec City stand a chance at a pro hockey team?

CHEK News – Little Kickers

CBC Edmonton – Acing it at 93

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s new rules mean for people in, and near, encampments

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Home in Rigolet: A CBC short doc on life in a small northern coast community in Labrador

CBC Ottawa – Spilling the chai

CTV News Vancouver – Eyes on the eagles

Feature News – (Large Market)

CBC News Montreal – The Youppi! story – from Muppet DNA to a hold on Montreal’s heart

Global News Winnipeg – Fighting the addictions crisis in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation

Global British Columbia – Beatles Forgotten Demo

Feature News – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Northbeat – The teenage tour guides of Cambridge Bay

CTV Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life

CFJC Kamloops – Radio Listener Donates Bike

CHCH News Hamilton – Core Patrol and Open Drug Use in Hamilton

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – Extortion town hall

CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series

Global News Edmonton – Edmonton Municipal Election

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland and Labrador Votes

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Hacks

CBC News Montreal – 40 years later, Air India bombing still marks victim’s loved ones

CBC British Columbia – Michelle Elliot’s work after the “Lapu Lapu” incident

TV Newscast – Video – (Large Market)

Global News Edmonton – Jasper Wildfire 1 year anniversary

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six

Global British Columbia – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy

TV Newscast – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – CBN wildfire

CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Wildfires

CHEK News – CHEK News at 5

CTV News Barrie – State of Emergency: Unprecedented Action in the City of Barrie

VJ Video