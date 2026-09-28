RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS (September 17, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:

The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Mark Dwyer, Newfoundland and Labrador, NTV News Director

Joanne Clancy, Anchor, Assistant News Director, CTV, Halifax

2026 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Gaza doctor

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM News – Premier Furey Resigns

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years: the legacy of William Davis

News – Live Special Events

CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

95.7 NewsRadio – Susie’s Lake Wildfire 4pm Newscast Aug 12

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Bayers Lake Wildfire: Business Park Evacuated

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. rapidly losing some of its most affordable apartments, while cost soars for new ones

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home

Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Photographer Retraces Steps of Nova Scotian Cyclist

Opinion

CBC Prince Edward Island – I’m childless by choice. Having my fallopian tubes removed in my 30s helped me trust my gut

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Prince Edward Island

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC New Brunswick – N.B.’s Ailing Health-Care System

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CTV News Atlantic – Don’t Laugh, It’s Paid For: Maritimer Drives Car Over a Million Kilometers

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Susies Lake Fire Prompts Evacuation

Excellence in Camera Work

Global News Halifax – Trees for Hope for Wildlife

Excellence in Sports Reporting

NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites

Excellence in Video

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Home in Rigolet: A CBC short doc on life in a small northern coast community in Labrador

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life

News – Live Special Events

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland and Labrador Votes

Opinion

CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Hacks

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – CBN wildfire

VJ Video