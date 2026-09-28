RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 East Region Award Winners
Halifax, NS (September 17, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:
The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
- Mark Dwyer, Newfoundland and Labrador, NTV News Director
- Joanne Clancy, Anchor, Assistant News Director, CTV, Halifax
2026 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Gaza doctor
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM News – Premier Furey Resigns
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years: the legacy of William Davis
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 95.7 NewsRadio – Susie’s Lake Wildfire 4pm Newscast Aug 12
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – Bayers Lake Wildfire: Business Park Evacuated
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. rapidly losing some of its most affordable apartments, while cost soars for new ones
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home
Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – Photographer Retraces Steps of Nova Scotian Cyclist
Opinion
- CBC Prince Edward Island – I’m childless by choice. Having my fallopian tubes removed in my 30s helped me trust my gut
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Prince Edward Island
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC New Brunswick – N.B.’s Ailing Health-Care System
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”
Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- CTV News Atlantic – Don’t Laugh, It’s Paid For: Maritimer Drives Car Over a Million Kilometers
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Susies Lake Fire Prompts Evacuation
Excellence in Camera Work
- Global News Halifax – Trees for Hope for Wildlife
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites
Excellence in Video
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Home in Rigolet: A CBC short doc on life in a small northern coast community in Labrador
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland and Labrador Votes
Opinion
- CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Hacks
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – CBN wildfire
VJ Video
- CBC News New Brunswick – Horse Graduation