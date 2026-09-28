RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS (September 17, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:

The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

  • Mark Dwyer, Newfoundland and Labrador, NTV News Director 
  • Joanne Clancy, Anchor, Assistant News Director, CTV, Halifax

2026 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies 

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Gaza doctor  

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • VOCM News – Premier Furey Resigns  

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)  

  • CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years: the legacy of William Davis 

News – Live Special Events 

  • CBC Nova Scotia – Maritime Noon: Live on Climate Change 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • 95.7 NewsRadio – Susie’s Lake Wildfire 4pm Newscast Aug 12  

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV News Atlantic – Bayers Lake Wildfire: Business Park Evacuated 

Excellence in Data Storytelling 

  • CBC Nova Scotia – N.S. rapidly losing some of its most affordable apartments, while cost soars for new ones 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • CBC Atlantic – Cricket Feels Like Home  

Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV News Atlantic – Photographer Retraces Steps of Nova Scotian Cyclist 

Opinion 

  • CBC Prince Edward Island – I’m childless by choice. Having my fallopian tubes removed in my 30s helped me trust my gut  

Overall Excellence in Digital 

  • CBC Prince Edward Island  

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC New Brunswick – N.B.’s Ailing Health-Care System  

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)  

  • Global News Halifax – UNHEARD. UNSERVED. “Maritime Women’s Health in Crisis”  

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)   

  • CBC Atlantic – Looking for Eliza 

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling  

  • CTV News Atlantic – Don’t Laugh, It’s Paid For: Maritimer Drives Car Over a Million Kilometers 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV Atlantic – Susies Lake Fire Prompts Evacuation 

Excellence in Camera Work  

  • Global News Halifax – Trees for Hope for Wildlife 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • NTV News – Canada Games: The Nation Unites   

Excellence in Video  

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Home in Rigolet: A CBC short doc on life in a small northern coast community in Labrador   

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)  

  • CTV News Atlantic – “I Can Build Something Out of That”: Jurassic Parts Come to Life  

News – Live Special Events  

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland and Labrador Votes  

Opinion 

  • CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Hacks  

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – CBN wildfire 

VJ Video  

  • CBC News New Brunswick – Horse Graduation 
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