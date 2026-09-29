RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 West Region Award Winners

Vancouver (Wednesday, September 23, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:

The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Gerry Belec, Global, Vancouver

Laura Lynch, Radio Host, What On Earth, CBC, Vancouver

2026 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC British Columbia – This Is Vancouver

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2026

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – CBC’s On The Island goes poolside for the 2025 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An entomologist’s pursuit of glass blowing beetle genitalia

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – The Early Edition Live with the Squamish Nation

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – The Pitch: Vancouver’s Road to the 2026 World Cup

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Daybreak South – local newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Ostrich Cull Live Story Page

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost even more — thanks to U.S. tariffs

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – Who controls the Lions Gate Bridge Centre lane?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

UBC Journalism – Tobi Akinkunmi: Surging Forward

Feature News (Large Market)

UBC Journalism – Beyond Kung Fu

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Should the Yukon River be considered a ‘person’ with rights? Some say it’s an idea whose time has come

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – A Child’s Life, a Government’s Decision

Continuing Coverage (large Market)

CBC British Columbia – “Extortion” coverage

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Bylaw department marred by bullying investigations

Excellence in Innovation

UBC Journalism – She Speaks in Power

Excellence in Writing (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Foxgloves In The Garden

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Man arrested after driving child-size pink Barbie Jeep through Prince George, B.C.

Investigative Excellence

Global BC – Richmond Gift Cards

VIDEO

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire

Excellence in Editing

CTV News Vancouver – The Haunting of BC Penitentiary

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CHEK News – Little Kickers

Excellence in Video

CTV News Vancouver – Eyes on the eagles

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – Beatles Forgotten Demo

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops – Radio Listener Donates Bike

News – Live Special Events

CHEK News – Your Island Vote: CHEK’s 2025 Federal Election Coverage

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – Michelle Elliot’s work after the “Lapu Lapu” incident

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global BC – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News – CHEK News at 5

VJ Video