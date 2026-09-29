RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 West Region Award Winners
Vancouver (Wednesday, September 23, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:
The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
- Gerry Belec, Global, Vancouver
- Laura Lynch, Radio Host, What On Earth, CBC, Vancouver
2026 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC British Columbia – This Is Vancouver
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – From Celebration to Tragedy: the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Earthquake Special – February 21, 2026
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – CBC’s On The Island goes poolside for the 2025 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Beetle Junk: An entomologist’s pursuit of glass blowing beetle genitalia
News – Live Special Events
- CBC British Columbia – The Early Edition Live with the Squamish Nation
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – The Pitch: Vancouver’s Road to the 2026 World Cup
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Daybreak South – local newscast
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Ostrich Cull Live Story Page
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia – Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost even more — thanks to U.S. tariffs
Excellence in Social
- CBC British Columbia – Who controls the Lions Gate Bridge Centre lane?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- UBC Journalism – Tobi Akinkunmi: Surging Forward
Feature News (Large Market)
- UBC Journalism – Beyond Kung Fu
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Should the Yukon River be considered a ‘person’ with rights? Some say it’s an idea whose time has come
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News – A Child’s Life, a Government’s Decision
Continuing Coverage (large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – “Extortion” coverage
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CTV News Vancouver – Hidden in Plain Sight
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Bylaw department marred by bullying investigations
Excellence in Innovation
- UBC Journalism – She Speaks in Power
Excellence in Writing (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Foxgloves In The Garden
Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Man arrested after driving child-size pink Barbie Jeep through Prince George, B.C.
Investigative Excellence
- Global BC – Richmond Gift Cards
VIDEO
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Vancouver – Fraser Valley Flooding
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News – The Wesley Ridge Wildfire
Excellence in Editing
- CTV News Vancouver – The Haunting of BC Penitentiary
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CHEK News – Little Kickers
Excellence in Video
- CTV News Vancouver – Eyes on the eagles
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Beatles Forgotten Demo
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops – Radio Listener Donates Bike
News – Live Special Events
- CHEK News – Your Island Vote: CHEK’s 2025 Federal Election Coverage
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – Michelle Elliot’s work after the “Lapu Lapu” incident
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global BC – Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News – CHEK News at 5
VJ Video
- CTV News Vancouver – The darkest day debate