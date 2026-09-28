RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Central Region Award Winners
Toronto, ON (September 24, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:
The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!
- Donald Daynard, “Dazzling Don Daynard” Radio Host
- Alec Gordon, CBC, Quebec
- Duanne Worth Camerman, CHCH Hamilton
- Robert Fisher News Anchor, CBC Radio
2026 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now?
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Missing Toddler Found Alive After Desperate Search
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- AM800 CKLW – Diageo to close Crown Royal bottling plant in Amherstburg
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Toronto – Jerusalem Youth Chorus: ‘Being One Voice’
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ottawa – Hockey and hijabs: New to Canada and the sport, these girls have found their game
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Volunteer pallbearers bury unclaimed body
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury – The Magic of Horsecraft
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Montreal – CBC News: Quebec Votes Municipal 2025
Opinion
- CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting through the eyes of the shoplifter
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News November 27, 2025
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 570 NewsRadio 8am Newscast
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC News Montreal – Organized crime figure dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Laval Starbucks
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Ottawa – Two-thirds of Ontario school boards in deficit or just breaking even
Excellence in Social
- CBC News Montreal – Understanding the impact of tariffs and the trade war
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC News Montreal – Every NHL jersey is made in Canada, but U.S. tariffs could change that
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry death identified
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec – This Quebec man is losing his voice. An AI tool is helping bring it back to life
News – Live Special Events
- CP24.com – Ontario Votes
Opinion
- CBC News Montreal – I didn’t vote for 21 years. Trump’s attacks on my homeland and Canada changed everything
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Ottawa – A piece of home
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay – Bringing Percy Home: First Nation family repatriates ancestor’s remains
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Gridlocked: The Way Out
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Ottawa – Still Positive
Excellence in Writing (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – St. Pius shooting, 50 years later
Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos
Investigative Excellence
- CBC News Montreal – The rise and fall of Canada’s alleged grandparent scam king
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global News Toronto – Delta plane crashes at Pearson airport, multiple people injured
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Barrie – Double-Murder: Uncovering the Horror in the City’s Core
Excellence in Camera Work
- CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go deep inside this hidden cave in Saint-Léonard
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Ottawa – His abuela fled Chile after the coup. Now he’s telling her story
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC News Montreal – Does Quebec City stand a chance at a pro hockey team?
Excellence in Video
- CBC Ottawa – Spilling the chai
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC News Montreal – The Youppi! story — from Muppet DNA to a hold on Montreal’s heart
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CHCH News Hamilton – Core Patrol and Open Drug Use in Hamilton
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series
Opinion
- CBC News Montreal – 40 years later, Air India bombing still marks victim’s loved ones
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Barrie – State of Emergency: Unprecedented Action in the City of Barrie
VJ Video
- CTV News Montreal – Digging up the past – in the Cree Nation of Chisasibi