RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON (September 24, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:

The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Donald Daynard, “Dazzling Don Daynard” Radio Host

Alec Gordon, CBC, Quebec

Duanne Worth Camerman, CHCH Hamilton

Robert Fisher News Anchor, CBC Radio

2026 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Montreal – This is Montreal: Can you hear me now?

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Missing Toddler Found Alive After Desperate Search

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

AM800 CKLW – Diageo to close Crown Royal bottling plant in Amherstburg

Excellence in Editing

CBC Toronto – Jerusalem Youth Chorus: ‘Being One Voice’

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – Hockey and hijabs: New to Canada and the sport, these girls have found their game

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Volunteer pallbearers bury unclaimed body

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury – The Magic of Horsecraft

News – Live Special Events

CBC Montreal – CBC News: Quebec Votes Municipal 2025

Opinion

CBC Ottawa – CBC Ontario Today: Shoplifting through the eyes of the shoplifter

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News November 27, 2025

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

570 NewsRadio 8am Newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC News Montreal – Organized crime figure dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Laval Starbucks

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Ottawa – Two-thirds of Ontario school boards in deficit or just breaking even

Excellence in Social

CBC News Montreal – Understanding the impact of tariffs and the trade war

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC News Montreal – Every NHL jersey is made in Canada, but U.S. tariffs could change that

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Police in Ejaz Choudry death identified

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec – This Quebec man is losing his voice. An AI tool is helping bring it back to life

News – Live Special Events

CP24.com – Ontario Votes

Opinion

CBC News Montreal – I didn’t vote for 21 years. Trump’s attacks on my homeland and Canada changed everything

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Ottawa – A piece of home

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Blue Jays Playoff Coverage

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Thunder Bay – Bringing Percy Home: First Nation family repatriates ancestor’s remains

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Gridlocked: The Way Out

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Ottawa – Still Positive

Excellence in Writing (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – St. Pius shooting, 50 years later

Excellence in Writing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – Eyes in the Darkness: the Hidden Cost of Roadside Zoos

Investigative Excellence

CBC News Montreal – The rise and fall of Canada’s alleged grandparent scam king

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

Rogers tv Sault Ste Marie – Misko-Mjigodenh – The Red Dress

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global News Toronto – Delta plane crashes at Pearson airport, multiple people injured

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – Double-Murder: Uncovering the Horror in the City’s Core

Excellence in Camera Work

CBC News Montreal – Montreal A to V: Go deep inside this hidden cave in Saint-Léonard

Excellence in Editing

CBC Ottawa – His abuela fled Chile after the coup. Now he’s telling her story

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC News Montreal – Does Quebec City stand a chance at a pro hockey team?

Excellence in Video

CBC Ottawa – Spilling the chai

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC News Montreal – The Youppi! story — from Muppet DNA to a hold on Montreal’s heart

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CHCH News Hamilton – Core Patrol and Open Drug Use in Hamilton

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Blue Jays in the World Series

Opinion

CBC News Montreal – 40 years later, Air India bombing still marks victim’s loved ones

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Barrie – State of Emergency: Unprecedented Action in the City of Barrie

VJ Video