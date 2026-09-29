RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 Prairies Region Award Winners

Winnipeg, MB (Monday, September 28, 2026) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to:

The RTDNA Canada 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism. Congratulations to those being honoured this year!

Jeff Rogstad, Weather Specialist, CTV, Saskatoon

Bruce Gellvear, Technical Director, CTV, Regina

2026 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast – Audio – Prairies

CBC Saskatchewan – Missing Megan

Breaking News (Large Market)

660 NewsRadio Calgary – Trudeau Steps Down

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – Regina Refinery Explosion

Excellence in Editing

CBC Saskatchewan – The Kids are Alright

Excellence in Sports Reporting

980 CJME – Sweeping Change: Curling Helps Two Sisters Find Home

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – First Campout for New Canadians

News – Live Special Events

650 CKOM – Canada Votes 2025

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – Full of faith

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Radio News

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – 650 CKOM morning news

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Sweeping school book ban triggered, then rolled back

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Big Island Shooting

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Edmonton – Invisible injuries

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – The fight Indigenous families endured to bring their women home

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba – Mom recalls ‘sheer terror’ after teen hockey player’s wrist artery cut by skate

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Deep inside the bat cave

Feature News – Digital (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Girl on Fire

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan wins football classic

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – My family and I had to leave due to wildfires. Here’s a photo diary of what happened next

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC.ca/sask and CBC.ca/Saskatoon

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – The search for Samuel Bird

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Saskatoon – Saskatchewan on Fire

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Life in the red zone

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – The Canadian roots of Elon Musk’s conspiracist grandpa

Excellence in Innovation

Global News Calgary – Decision Calgary 2025

Excellence in Writing (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – He died a convicted killer. Now, Russell Woodhouse’s family wants his name cleared in 1973 homicide

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan – Hard to Swallow

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Edmonton – Wanted: Pool hall barber

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Calgary – Deadly Rockslide

Excellence in Camera Work

Rogers tv Lloydminster – Hope Street Team serving Lloydminster’s unhoused

Excellence in Editing

CBC Manitoba – How much of Manitoba’s 2025 wildfire season is due to climate change?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Edmonton – Acing it at 93

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba – What Winnipeg’s new rules mean for people in, and near, encampments

Feature News (Large Market)

Global News Winnipeg – Fighting the addictions crisis in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Northbeat – The teenage tour guides of Cambridge Bay

News – Live Special Events

Global News Edmonton – Edmonton Municipal Election

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global News Edmonton – Jasper Wildfire 1 year anniversary

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Wildfires

VJ Video