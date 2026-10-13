Marnie Ells has been the Assistant News Director at CTV Atlantic since 2021. She earned her Master of Journalism from the University of Western Ontario, following her undergraduate degree from Mount Allison University.

Marnie’s journalism career spans over 25 years, exclusively with CTV. Prior to her current management role, she held positions including Promotions Producer, News at Six Producer, and medical segment producer for Housecalls. She has also contributed to projects for W5 and Canada AM.

Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Marnie now resides in Halifax with her husband and three children.