RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 National Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

National Awards winners will be announced November 7, 2026.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2026 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists

Audio

Best Podcast

iHeart – That Just Happened with Vassy Kapelos – Canada Decides 2025

CBC News – See You in Court

The Samara Centre for Democracy – Group Chat

Feature News

CBC Ideas – Why Learn Improv?

CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – The Wave

CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – Ibogaine: The Last Trip?

CBC Just Asking – Your questions about life in a homeless encampment

News Information Program

CBC As It Happens – The Hometown Edition: St. Thomas

CBC The Sunday Magazine – The Sunday Magazine: April 13, 2025

Opinion

CBC “What on Earth” – CBC Youth Climate Columnist’s Powerful Voice

DIGITAL

Breaking News

CTVNews.ca – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Resignation

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC News Investigative Unit – Why millions of Canadian taxpayer dollars are spent on U.S. medical treatments

CBC News Labs – Climate Matches

Investigative Journalism Foundation and The Narwhal – Turning a Blind Eye

CTVNews.ca – Interactive: Where You’re at Risk for Tick-Borne Disease in Canada

Excellence in Newsletters

CBC News, Digital – Morning Brief

The Samara Centre for Democracy – Verified

Excellence in Social

CBC News TikTok – Fact check: Do terror groups in Nigeria target Christians?

CTVNews.ca – Canadian Sovereignty and What Trump’s Tariffs Mean to You

CBC White Coat, Black Art / Radio Digital – I have ADHD. This is what it feels like

CBC Sports – Canada Summer Games social coverage in St. John’s, Newfoundland

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTVNews.ca – Blue Jays Unite Canadians

Feature News

CBC Indigenous – 50 years on the Nitinat Narrows

CBC News – Entertainment – The Pitt and other medical shows finally acknowledge ‘backbone’ of health care: Filipino nurses

CBC News Labs – Mapping Canada’s PFAS hotspots

CTVNews.ca – Ontario new mother dies from infection two days after birth of baby

News – Live Special Events

CBC News, Digital – Trump’s tariffs and Carney’s fight back

CTVNews.ca – 2025 Canada Federal Election

Opinion

CBC First Person – The personal experience shaping your vote

CTVNews.ca – Canada’s strength lies in diversity, not in closing doors

CBC Prince Edward Island – I never thought Canada would face the threat my homeland did

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTVNews.ca – CTVNews.ca

Investigative Journalism Foundation – Residential Schools: the Hidden Stories

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC News: Visual Investigations – Tracking Canada’s fascist fight clubs

CTVNews.ca – Trump’s Tariffs: Canada Fights Back

CBC London & CBC News Network – Hockey Canada trial

CBC News Business – A year of turmoil: tariffs and layoffs in the car industry

Enterprise Journalism

CBC News, The National – Bankers, athletes, students are using drugs. This hotline tries to keep them safe

CBC News – CBC in Antarctica

CTV News – W5 / IJF – Avery Haines Investigates: Cartel Canada

CBC Marketplace – The Secret Cost of Housing

Excellence in Innovation

CBC News Labs – How Canada’s imports and exports have changed since Trump

CBC: Cross Country Checkup – 51st State: A Cross Border Conversation

Noovo Info – Monde sous tension

Excellence in Writing

CBC the fifth estate – Dawson Creek: Behind the Fear

CTV News – OK, Blue Jays!

CBC News Business – How did the Gen Z job market get so bleak?

Investigative Excellence

CBC News Investigative Unit – Project Octopus: Video evidence reveals inner workings of human smuggling investigation

CBC the fifth estate – Trapped: The Online Terror Network

CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates: Sleeping With The Enemy

CBC News: Visual Investigations – Finding Mr. DeepFakes

VIDEO

Breaking News

CTV News – Trudeau Resigns

CBC – Hanomansing Tonight – Pearson Plane Crash

CBC News Network – News Network: Trudeau Resigns

Excellence in Camera Work

The National – Military evacuation flight out of the wildfire zone

CBC News: The National – Living on China’s front line with Taiwan

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV News – Nelson Bradbury – In a League of His Own

CTV News – Abby “Hustles” Hustler: From PEI to PWHL

CBC Sports – Nunavut makes basketball debut at Canada Games

Excellence in Video

CBC Indigenous – Mi’kmaw mask carving workshop is changing lives

CBC the fifth estate – Funding the Occupation

CTV News – Operation Nanook

Crave – Entre les lignes | Les influenceurs de Dieu

Feature News

CBC North – The National: High Arctic Relocation Apology

CBC News: The National – Overwhelmed morgues try to identify Ukraine’s war dead

CBC News The National – This nurse fled to Canada to escape Trump

CBC News: The National – The desperate, deadly wait for thousands of Gazans seeking medical treatment abroad

News – Live Special Events

Noovo Info – La soirée électorale fédérale 2025

CTV News – Trudeau Resignation

CBC News Studios – The King in Canada

CTV News – CTV Election | 2025

News Information Program

CBC the fifth estate – Inside Job: Airport Gold Heist

CBC Marketplace – Scam Stoppers: The Ultimate Showdown

CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates – “We’re Not a Cult”: Inside Twin Flames Universe

CityNews Vancouver – CityNews Connect – Extortion Crisis

TV Newscast

CBC News: The National – Trump hits Canada with 25% tariffs

CTV News – CTV National News with Omar Sachedina – April 23, 2025

VJ Video