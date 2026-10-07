RTDNA Canada Announces 2026 National Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
National Awards winners will be announced November 7, 2026.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2026 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists
Audio
Best Podcast
- iHeart – That Just Happened with Vassy Kapelos – Canada Decides 2025
- CBC News – See You in Court
- The Samara Centre for Democracy – Group Chat
Feature News
- CBC Ideas – Why Learn Improv?
- CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – The Wave
- CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – Ibogaine: The Last Trip?
- CBC Just Asking – Your questions about life in a homeless encampment
News Information Program
- CBC As It Happens – The Hometown Edition: St. Thomas
- CBC The Sunday Magazine – The Sunday Magazine: April 13, 2025
Opinion
- CBC “What on Earth” – CBC Youth Climate Columnist’s Powerful Voice
DIGITAL
Breaking News
- CTVNews.ca – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Resignation
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC News Investigative Unit – Why millions of Canadian taxpayer dollars are spent on U.S. medical treatments
- CBC News Labs – Climate Matches
- Investigative Journalism Foundation and The Narwhal – Turning a Blind Eye
- CTVNews.ca – Interactive: Where You’re at Risk for Tick-Borne Disease in Canada
Excellence in Newsletters
- CBC News, Digital – Morning Brief
- The Samara Centre for Democracy – Verified
Excellence in Social
- CBC News TikTok – Fact check: Do terror groups in Nigeria target Christians?
- CTVNews.ca – Canadian Sovereignty and What Trump’s Tariffs Mean to You
- CBC White Coat, Black Art / Radio Digital – I have ADHD. This is what it feels like
- CBC Sports – Canada Summer Games social coverage in St. John’s, Newfoundland
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTVNews.ca – Blue Jays Unite Canadians
Feature News
- CBC Indigenous – 50 years on the Nitinat Narrows
- CBC News – Entertainment – The Pitt and other medical shows finally acknowledge ‘backbone’ of health care: Filipino nurses
- CBC News Labs – Mapping Canada’s PFAS hotspots
- CTVNews.ca – Ontario new mother dies from infection two days after birth of baby
News – Live Special Events
- CBC News, Digital – Trump’s tariffs and Carney’s fight back
- CTVNews.ca – 2025 Canada Federal Election
Opinion
- CBC First Person – The personal experience shaping your vote
- CTVNews.ca – Canada’s strength lies in diversity, not in closing doors
- CBC Prince Edward Island – I never thought Canada would face the threat my homeland did
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTVNews.ca – CTVNews.ca
- Investigative Journalism Foundation – Residential Schools: the Hidden Stories
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC News: Visual Investigations – Tracking Canada’s fascist fight clubs
- CTVNews.ca – Trump’s Tariffs: Canada Fights Back
- CBC London & CBC News Network – Hockey Canada trial
- CBC News Business – A year of turmoil: tariffs and layoffs in the car industry
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC News, The National – Bankers, athletes, students are using drugs. This hotline tries to keep them safe
- CBC News – CBC in Antarctica
- CTV News – W5 / IJF – Avery Haines Investigates: Cartel Canada
- CBC Marketplace – The Secret Cost of Housing
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC News Labs – How Canada’s imports and exports have changed since Trump
- CBC: Cross Country Checkup – 51st State: A Cross Border Conversation
- Noovo Info – Monde sous tension
Excellence in Writing
- CBC the fifth estate – Dawson Creek: Behind the Fear
- CTV News – OK, Blue Jays!
- CBC News Business – How did the Gen Z job market get so bleak?
Investigative Excellence
- CBC News Investigative Unit – Project Octopus: Video evidence reveals inner workings of human smuggling investigation
- CBC the fifth estate – Trapped: The Online Terror Network
- CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates: Sleeping With The Enemy
- CBC News: Visual Investigations – Finding Mr. DeepFakes
VIDEO
Breaking News
- CTV News – Trudeau Resigns
- CBC – Hanomansing Tonight – Pearson Plane Crash
- CBC News Network – News Network: Trudeau Resigns
Excellence in Camera Work
- The National – Military evacuation flight out of the wildfire zone
- CBC News: The National – Living on China’s front line with Taiwan
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News – Nelson Bradbury – In a League of His Own
- CTV News – Abby “Hustles” Hustler: From PEI to PWHL
- CBC Sports – Nunavut makes basketball debut at Canada Games
Excellence in Video
- CBC Indigenous – Mi’kmaw mask carving workshop is changing lives
- CBC the fifth estate – Funding the Occupation
- CTV News – Operation Nanook
- Crave – Entre les lignes | Les influenceurs de Dieu
Feature News
- CBC North – The National: High Arctic Relocation Apology
- CBC News: The National – Overwhelmed morgues try to identify Ukraine’s war dead
- CBC News The National – This nurse fled to Canada to escape Trump
- CBC News: The National – The desperate, deadly wait for thousands of Gazans seeking medical treatment abroad
News – Live Special Events
- Noovo Info – La soirée électorale fédérale 2025
- CTV News – Trudeau Resignation
- CBC News Studios – The King in Canada
- CTV News – CTV Election | 2025
News Information Program
- CBC the fifth estate – Inside Job: Airport Gold Heist
- CBC Marketplace – Scam Stoppers: The Ultimate Showdown
- CTV News – W5 – Avery Haines Investigates – “We’re Not a Cult”: Inside Twin Flames Universe
- CityNews Vancouver – CityNews Connect – Extortion Crisis
TV Newscast
- CBC News: The National – Trump hits Canada with 25% tariffs
- CTV News – CTV National News with Omar Sachedina – April 23, 2025
VJ Video
- CTV News – “Grass Car” Racing
- CBC News Calgary Business – The Dubai of the Caribbean: Guyana’s growing pains
- APTN News Yellowknife – Fishing for Wellness: Reeling in tradition and healing – APTN News
- CTV News – Lac du Bonnet Wildfire: Aftermath