RTDNF Canada reveals the scholarship winners from the 2025-2026 academic year.

July 21, 2026 – TORONTO, ON

“Thank you to all the Canadian journalism students who entered their work. The judging panels were impressed by the depth and range of news coverage and creative storytelling,” said Gina Lorentz, president of RTDNF. “We’re grateful to our generous sponsors for supporting emerging journalists and for recognizing the importance of a credible news ecosystem. Journalism matters.”

Jeremy Russo from NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) receives the BNN / Jim O’Connell Scholarship of $2000 for the best business story.

from NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) receives the of $2000 for the best business story. Ede Brecevic and Jacob Weirmier from Fanshawe College are awarded the JJ Richards Scholarship of $2000 for a radio documentary or podcast.

from Fanshawe College are awarded the of $2000 for a radio documentary or podcast. Riley Brady from UBC (University of British Columbia) is awarded the $2500 Friends of Canadian Media Scholarship for a Canadian current affairs news story.

from UBC (University of British Columbia) is awarded the $2500 for a Canadian current affairs news story. Alyssa Wheeler from Carleton University receives the CBC David Suzuki Scholarship of $5000 for a demonstrated interest in science journalism.

The judges for the CBC Barbara Frum Scholarship determined entries did not fully meet submission expectations. Two scholarships will be awarded next year for the best complete TV, radio or podcast interview.

The scholarship recipients, as well as the winner of a $10,000 Sachedina/CTV News Fellowship, will be invited to take the stage at the RTDNA National Awards Gala. Their work will be recognized alongside the best news professionals in the country.

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is committed to promoting excellence in journalism through its student scholarship program. Founded in 1978, the foundation aims to advance, encourage, and enhance the study and production of broadcast and digital journalism. RTDNF offers support, guidance, and financial assistance to emerging journalists as they build their careers in multiplatform storytelling.