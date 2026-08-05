RTDNA Honours Lloyd Robertson

With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our beloved Lloyd Robertson. The veteran broadcaster was a staple in the homes of Canadians for decades. Be it on the radio or television, Lloyd informed Canadians from coast to coast to coast on some of the biggest moments not just in Canadian history, but on major stories from around the world. He was a legend both inside and outside the newsroom, always making an effort to connect with communities, and listen to those who needed to be heard.

In 1993 RTDNA was honoured to award Lloyd with the coveted Presidents Award. 12 years later after his retirement from the Big Chair, in 2015 he was recognized with the RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award. He had always been a huge supporter of our organization on a number of levels, from speaking at our events, to garnering support for us in the newsrooms he worked in. He had a great passion for journalism and the utmost respect for journalists from around the world.

Lloyd informed and entertained us for over 60 years. He was the longest-running national television news anchor in North America. In the mid-nineties he was awarded the Golden Ribbon Award for Broadcast Excellence by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters. He won Gemini Awards in 1992, 1994, 1997. He is a seven time nominee for Best Anchor/Interviewer. In 1998 was named as a member of the Order of Canada, and in 2007 Lloyd was the first journalist to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Personally, he was a dear friend, whose Friday chats, and moments of laughter I will cherish forever. Lloyd knew everyone in the room, never forgot a name, always had something good, and encouraging to say, and he inspired us to keep pushing. During a difficult time in my career he told me never to stop, to keep fighting, to protect journalism and the integrity of our industry. That is a promise I vow to keep.

I am honoured to have known him and to call him my friend.

On behalf of all members at the RTDNA I want to extend my deepest condolences to Lloyd’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Thank you for everything Lloyd, rest easy, until we chat again.

Angie Seth

President, RTDNA Canada