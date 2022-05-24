RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 East Region Award Winners
Halifax, NS (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – East Region Winners:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Global News Halifax – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM News – Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland: Live Coverage with Greg Smith
Excellence in Sound
- CBC – Labrador Morning – Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC NL – Dear Spy
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Nova Scotia & New Brunswick – Climate crossroads
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset
DIGITAL
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC NB – Atlantic Investigative Unit: ATV and Snowmobile Fatalities
Excellence in Social
- CBC Prince Edward Island – First Nations outreach
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – A soccer ball, a historic moment and Canada’s World Cup dream
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC New Brunswick – Laura’s Gift
Opinion
- CBC NL – Apocalypse Then: Think wearing masks in everyday life is a new concept? Think again
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC.ca Prince Edward Island: Digital news team
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: Climate change in Labrador and the Indigenous-led responses to it
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: As Labrador Inuit try to keep pace with climate change, adaptation takes a toll
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Nova Scotia – Revered, feared
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador – How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Alisha Knockwood’s story: Motherhood and my Abegweit identity
Excellence in Video
- CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach his Goals
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – DNA Reunites Sisters: Shelley Steeves
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Tyrone Paul’s story: The ways of our ancestors
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together
Opinion
- CTV Atlantic – Responsibility & Freedom
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News Halifax – First anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21
These East Region winners will now compete with winners from Central, Prairie and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Dan Appleby
Award Co-Chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca
Rhonda Brown
Award Co-Chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca
RTDNA Canada
awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com