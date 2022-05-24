RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – East Region Winners:

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Global News Halifax – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM News – Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland: Live Coverage with Greg Smith

Excellence in Sound

CBC – Labrador Morning – Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – Dear Spy

News – Live Special Events

CBC Nova Scotia & New Brunswick – Climate crossroads

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset

DIGITAL

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC NB – Atlantic Investigative Unit: ATV and Snowmobile Fatalities

Excellence in Social

CBC Prince Edward Island – First Nations outreach

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – A soccer ball, a historic moment and Canada’s World Cup dream

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC New Brunswick – Laura’s Gift

Opinion

CBC NL – Apocalypse Then: Think wearing masks in everyday life is a new concept? Think again

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC.ca Prince Edward Island: Digital news team

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: Climate change in Labrador and the Indigenous-led responses to it

Enterprise Journalism

CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: As Labrador Inuit try to keep pace with climate change, adaptation takes a toll

Investigative Excellence

CBC Nova Scotia – Revered, feared

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador – How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – Alisha Knockwood’s story: Motherhood and my Abegweit identity

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach his Goals

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – DNA Reunites Sisters: Shelley Steeves

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – Tyrone Paul’s story: The ways of our ancestors

News – Live Special Events

CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – Responsibility & Freedom

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global News Halifax – First anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21

These East Region winners will now compete with winners from Central, Prairie and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

