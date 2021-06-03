RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 Best Canadian Local News Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (June 3, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the 2021 Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital. There is only one way to become a Best Canadian Local News award finalist and that is to win a Regional award. That makes them the best of the best.

“Congratulations to all the 2021 RTDNA award winners! We saw the best of the best in journalism and story telling from across Canada. Every nominee and winner should be proud of their accomplishments” said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – Best Canadian Local News Winners:

Video



Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

• CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC North – NWT – I Know What It’s Like to Be Homeless in Yellowknife

Breaking News (Large Market)

• CTV News Toronto – Downtown Crane Collapse: July 16th, 2020

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC NL- Here & Now: Snowmageddon

Continuing Coverage

• CBC NL – Stopping Domestic Violence

Enterprise

• CBC PEI – I Live Here Now

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

• CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC New Brunswick – The Lost Art of the Centennial

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

• Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally: Global Calgary

Excellence in Sound

• CBC Toronto – 97-Year-Old Singer

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC North – Nunavut – Nunavut’s Heart of Hockey

Excellence in Video

• CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care

Feature News (Large Market)

• Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost

Graphics (Large Market)

• CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron

Investigative

• CityNews Toronto – Unrepentant: Pedophile Priest

News – Live Special Events

• CTV Vancouver – Election 2020

Opinion

• CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’

TV Newscast (Large Market)

• CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC NL – The Death of John Crosbie

Audio

Best Podcast

• CBC Prince George – They & Us

Breaking News (Large Market)

• CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

• 650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0

Continuing Coverage

• CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce

Enterprise

• CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

• CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous Cheryl Lashek

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

• CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting Our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables

Excellence in Sound

• CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020

Feature News (Large Market)

• NEWSTALK1010 – Kitchen Party Comfort: After the Shooting, How Nova Scotia Mourned Online with Song

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series

Investigative

• CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition

News – Live Special Events

• CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash

Opinion

• CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

• CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: 02-Nov-20

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

• CBC News Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George

Continuing Coverage

• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.

Enterprise

• CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short

Excellence in Data Storytelling

• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers

Excellence in Social

• CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust

Feature News (Large Market)

• CBC Toronto – Her Final Hours

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life

Graphics (Large Market)

• CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border

Investigative

• Global Toronto, Institute for Investigative Journalism and APTN News – Former Neskantaga Contractor Accused of Cutting Corners in Other First Nations

News – Live Special Events

• CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver

Opinion

• CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher

Overall Excellence in Digital

• CBC Nova Scotia – CBC N.S. Digital News



About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

