RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 Best Canadian Local News Award Winners
Toronto, ON – (June 3, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the 2021 Best Canadian Local News Awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital. There is only one way to become a Best Canadian Local News award finalist and that is to win a Regional award. That makes them the best of the best.
“Congratulations to all the 2021 RTDNA award winners! We saw the best of the best in journalism and story telling from across Canada. Every nominee and winner should be proud of their accomplishments” said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – Best Canadian Local News Winners:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
• CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC North – NWT – I Know What It’s Like to Be Homeless in Yellowknife
Breaking News (Large Market)
• CTV News Toronto – Downtown Crane Collapse: July 16th, 2020
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC NL- Here & Now: Snowmageddon
Continuing Coverage
• CBC NL – Stopping Domestic Violence
Enterprise
• CBC PEI – I Live Here Now
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
• CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC New Brunswick – The Lost Art of the Centennial
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
• Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally: Global Calgary
Excellence in Sound
• CBC Toronto – 97-Year-Old Singer
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• CBC North – Nunavut – Nunavut’s Heart of Hockey
Excellence in Video
• CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care
Feature News (Large Market)
• Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost
Graphics (Large Market)
• CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron
Investigative
• CityNews Toronto – Unrepentant: Pedophile Priest
News – Live Special Events
• CTV Vancouver – Election 2020
Opinion
• CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’
TV Newscast (Large Market)
• CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC NL – The Death of John Crosbie
Audio
Best Podcast
• CBC Prince George – They & Us
Breaking News (Large Market)
• CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
• 650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0
Continuing Coverage
• CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce
Enterprise
• CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
• CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous Cheryl Lashek
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
• CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting Our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables
Excellence in Sound
• CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020
Feature News (Large Market)
• NEWSTALK1010 – Kitchen Party Comfort: After the Shooting, How Nova Scotia Mourned Online with Song
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series
Investigative
• CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition
News – Live Special Events
• CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash
Opinion
• CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
• CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: 02-Nov-20
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
• CBC News Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George
Continuing Coverage
• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.
Enterprise
• CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short
Excellence in Data Storytelling
• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers
Excellence in Social
• CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust
Feature News (Large Market)
• CBC Toronto – Her Final Hours
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life
Graphics (Large Market)
• CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border
Investigative
• Global Toronto, Institute for Investigative Journalism and APTN News – Former Neskantaga Contractor Accused of Cutting Corners in Other First Nations
News – Live Special Events
• CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver
Opinion
• CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher
Overall Excellence in Digital
• CBC Nova Scotia – CBC N.S. Digital News
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Karen Mitchell
Awards Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca
Joe Olafson
Awards Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
joe.olafson@bellmedia.ca
RTDNA Canada
awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com