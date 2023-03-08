Jon Whitten

Jon Whitten is the news director at CityNews Toronto. Previously he was executive director of news content, and executive producer of The National at CBC News. He has worked as a reporter in Fredericton and Saskatoon, and a producer in Ottawa and Washington.

A Gemini and CSA award winner for best network and local newscasts, he has produced shows and specials on location across Canada and around the world, and is privileged to have worked with and learned from the very best in the business.