RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Eastern Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS – (April 15, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the East Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Eastern Region Winners:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: HalifaxToday – Hurricane Dorian

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC New Brunswick – Future Floods

Data Storytelling: Global News Halifax – Code Zero: Emergency Room Closures in NS

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Digital Footprints: The Stories We Told

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Prince Edward Island – The Buddhist Monks and Nuns of PEI

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – I Love You, Newfoundland, But I Can No Longer Be Your Kitchen Party Poster Boy

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award: CBC New Brunswick – Joi Scientific Investigation

Original / Enterprise: CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Wounded and Lucky

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: VOCM – Mount Scio Road Fire

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC New Brunswick – Miramichi Students Bond with Special Olympians

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award: CBC Prince Edward Island – Alberto’s Clocks

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Shouldn’t Need Sayin’

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: NEWS 95.7 – Hurricane Dorian Special Coverage

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award: NEWS 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Cracked Armor

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC PEI Radio News, Charlottetown

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Death at Sea: A Daughter’s Search for Answers

Sports – Feature Reporting: VOCM – Growlers Win the Kelly Cup

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CTV Atlantic – Formidable Foe: Dorian on our Doorstep

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: Global News Halifax – University Hockey Brawl Fallout

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Comedians in Wheelchairs: Navigating St. John’s Takes a Sense of Humour

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – By Chance: Two Men Discovered They Were Switched at Birth

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CTV Atlantic – What Happened Next: The Day After Dorian

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Atlantic – Holding History in His Hands: The Mysterious Death of Canada’s Best Known Art Thief

Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: From Quadruple Amputee to Powerlifter

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: CTV Atlantic – To Those Who Served: Saluting Their Sacrifice

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market): CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Downpour, Post Tropical Turmoil

These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May. Further details to come.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com



Dan Appleby

Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca



Rhonda Brown

Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada

Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca



Sherry Naylor

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com