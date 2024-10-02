RTDNA Canada announces the 2024 Western Regional Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

“It is my honour to recognize these individuals who have given so much. They are leaders, mentors, teachers — whose contributions have inspired colleagues and left an indelible mark on their newsrooms,” says Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.

RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in broadcast and digital journalism.

Click on the recipient’s name below to go to their Lifetime Achievement Award page on RTDNA Canada’s website: