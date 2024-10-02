RTDNA Canada announces the 2024 Prairies Regional Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
“It is my honour to recognize these individuals who have given so much. They are leaders, mentors, teachers — whose contributions have inspired colleagues and left an indelible mark on their newsrooms,” says Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.
RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in broadcast and digital journalism.
Click on the recipient’s name below to go to their Lifetime Achievement Award page on RTDNA Canada’s website.
Prairies
John Vos
Linda Olsen
Arnie Jackson
RTDNA Canada is proud to recognize the lifetime achievements of these journalists. The recipients of the Regional Lifetime Achievement Award will be celebrated at their local Regional Awards Presentations in their home districts over the next two weeks.
Sincerely,
Lis Travers
President, RTDNA Canada