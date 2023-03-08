Lis Travers
Lis Travers has worked in local, national news, 24-hour news, morning TV as well as short and long-form broadcast and digital news . She is a former executive producer of Canada AM, general manager of CTVNews.ca, CTV News Channel, as well a former news director at Global Quebec and CTV Montreal. Lis has produced breaking news specials, election specials, royal events, a 6-hour daily morning show during the 2010 Olympics and been responsible for four start-ups. Career highlights: working with the best people and learning from them, launching the news operation at Global Quebec in 10 weeks, and taking Canada AM across the country and around the world. Lis has been an active member of RTDNA Canada for more than 20 years and the proud recipient of the RTDNA Canada President’s Award.