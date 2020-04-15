RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Western Region Award Winners
Vancouver, BC – (April 15, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2020 RTDNA Awards – Western Region Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast: 980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CBC British Columbia – Northern B.C. Homicides
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Vancouver – Meng Wanzhou Trial
Data Storytelling: CBC Vancouver – Cash, Cars and Computers: A Year of Administrative Civil Forfeiture in B.C.
Digital Media Award (Large Market): CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Victoria – Digital Storytelling
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Vancouver – Syrian Refugees Vote for the First Time as Canadian Citizens
Excellence in Social Media: CBC Vancouver – Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC Vancouver – Climate Strike in Vancouver
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CTV News Vancouver – The 3,800 Club: My Journey with Breast Cancer
Sports – Feature Reporting: Global BC – EA FIFA
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: CTV Vancouver – Live From The Road, Snowstorm Coverage
Excellence in Innovation: CBC Vancouver – Killers
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award: CTV Vancouver – Discreditable Conduct, Sexual Harassment at the Vancouver Police Department
Original / Enterprise: CBC Vancouver – Paramedic Access Concerns
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: 980 CKNW – Metro Vancouver Transit Showdown
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Vancouver – Fentanyl Deaths: Do We Need a Safe Supply of Drugs?
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Vancouver – Matheson
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award: CBC Vancouver – Killers: J Pod on the Brink
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Vancouver – Jessica’s Secret
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Kamloops – 100 Yew St.
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC Vancouver – Despair, Addiction, Poverty: When Is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary: Horse Carriage Politics
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award: CBC Kelowna – Radio West, Recovery: Stories From the Ashes
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market): NEWS 1130 – 9am News: February 12th 2019
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market): B100 – CFJC 5pm News with James Peters
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Vancouver – Still Standing, Sunrise Tofu
Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Prince George – From Top Cop to Beekeeper
Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Kamloops – Rugby Hen
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CTV Vancouver – Wicked Weather: Snowstorm Coverage
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: Global BC – Northern B.C. murders
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Vancouver – Learning Language of Ucwalmícwts to Connect to Her Lil’wat Identity
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award: CBC Vancouver – Vancouver Street Names: Quirky, Random Facts Behind the Names You Know
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Vancouver – Growing Vegan
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CKPG TV – Along the Line
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: Global BC – B.C. Post-Election Show
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CTV Vancouver – Remembrance Day: The Last Word With Mike McCardell
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): Global BC – Little Rock Nine B.C. Connection
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Vancouver Island – Lexi’s Legacy
Sports – Feature Reporting: CTV Vancouver Island – Diamond Daily Double
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver: The Tech Industry
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market): CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: Snowstorm Hits South Coast
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market): CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6
These West Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairie, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May. Further details to come.
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Kathryn Stewart
Co-chair, Western Region, RTDNA Canada
kathryn@cknw.com
Peter Wagner
Co-chair, Western Region, RTDNA Canada
peter.wagner@vancouverradio.rogers.com
Sherry Naylor
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
