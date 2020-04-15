RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Western Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC – (April 15, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Western Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast: 980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CBC British Columbia – Northern B.C. Homicides

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Vancouver – Meng Wanzhou Trial

Data Storytelling: CBC Vancouver – Cash, Cars and Computers: A Year of Administrative Civil Forfeiture in B.C.

Digital Media Award (Large Market): CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Victoria – Digital Storytelling

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Vancouver – Syrian Refugees Vote for the First Time as Canadian Citizens

Excellence in Social Media: CBC Vancouver – Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC Vancouver – Climate Strike in Vancouver

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CTV News Vancouver – The 3,800 Club: My Journey with Breast Cancer

Sports – Feature Reporting: Global BC – EA FIFA

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: CTV Vancouver – Live From The Road, Snowstorm Coverage

Excellence in Innovation: CBC Vancouver – Killers

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award: CTV Vancouver – Discreditable Conduct, Sexual Harassment at the Vancouver Police Department

Original / Enterprise: CBC Vancouver – Paramedic Access Concerns

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: 980 CKNW – Metro Vancouver Transit Showdown

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Vancouver – Fentanyl Deaths: Do We Need a Safe Supply of Drugs?

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Vancouver – Matheson

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award: CBC Vancouver – Killers: J Pod on the Brink

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Vancouver – Jessica’s Secret

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Kamloops – 100 Yew St.

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC Vancouver – Despair, Addiction, Poverty: When Is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary: Horse Carriage Politics

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award: CBC Kelowna – Radio West, Recovery: Stories From the Ashes

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market): NEWS 1130 – 9am News: February 12th 2019

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market): B100 – CFJC 5pm News with James Peters

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Vancouver – Still Standing, Sunrise Tofu

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Prince George – From Top Cop to Beekeeper

Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Kamloops – Rugby Hen

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CTV Vancouver – Wicked Weather: Snowstorm Coverage

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: Global BC – Northern B.C. murders

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Vancouver – Learning Language of Ucwalmícwts to Connect to Her Lil’wat Identity

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award: CBC Vancouver – Vancouver Street Names: Quirky, Random Facts Behind the Names You Know

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Vancouver – Growing Vegan

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CKPG TV – Along the Line

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: Global BC – B.C. Post-Election Show

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CTV Vancouver – Remembrance Day: The Last Word With Mike McCardell

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): Global BC – Little Rock Nine B.C. Connection

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Vancouver Island – Lexi’s Legacy

Sports – Feature Reporting: CTV Vancouver Island – Diamond Daily Double

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver: The Tech Industry

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market): CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: Snowstorm Hits South Coast

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market): CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6

These West Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairie, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May. Further details to come.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

