RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Prairies Region Award Winners

Calgary, AB – (April 15, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairies Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Prairie Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast: CBC Edmonton – Slumtown

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: Global Edmonton – High Level Wildfire Evacuation

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: Global Saskatoon – Jaskirat Sidhu Sentencing

Data Storytelling: CBC Calgary – Calgary Has 1,200 Playground Zones: Most Speeding Tickets Are Issued in Just These 10 Spots

Digital Media Award (Large Market): CBC Manitoba – 1919

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan, Digital Team

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Finding Home Series

Excellence in Social Media: CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: Global Alberta – Alberta Election 2019

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Happy Rebirthday

Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Manitoba – Jocelyn Peterman Joins Team Jennifer Jones

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: CTV Calgary – Stampede Parade

Excellence in Innovation: Global Alberta – Decision Alberta Campaign

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award: Global Regina – Tainted Water

Original / Enterprise: CBC Calgary – Phony Votes and the Kamikaze Candidate: A UCP Leadership Race Investigation

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CBC Manitoba – BerMax

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Road Project Stopped

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Pinehouse Elders

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award: CBC Manitoba – Life in Hiding

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Saskatchewan – Beautiful Mess Parenting Series – Amanda Smytaniuk

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): 680 CJOB – From Bed Frame to Biofuel: The Business of Recycling

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: 660 News – Election Night in Alberta

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Manitoba – Geraldine Shingoose

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award: CBC Calgary – The Calgary Eyeopener: Walking Show Through Forest Lawn

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market): CBC Manitoba – Northern Manhunt

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market): 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): 680 CJOB – Uncorked: The Dark Side Of Drinking

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Saskatchewan – Promise to Matty

Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Edmonton – Keep on [Tiny] Truckin’

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered

Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award: Global Calgary – Jasmine and Aliyah

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CTV Edmonton – Marni Panas

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award: CBC Edmonton – Dr. Doodle

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Manitoba – Depressed Rabbits

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CHAT TV – Lost in the Mind

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Stronger

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Manitoba – We are Salvageable

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Edmonton – Who You Gonna Call?

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Saskatoon – Tanner’s Angel

Sports – Feature Reporting: CTV Calgary – Graysen Cameron’s Recovery

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: Global Regina – Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market): Global Winnipeg – Global News at 6:00: Live on Location October 28

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Saskatoon – May 22 2019 Newscast

These Prairies Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May. Further details to come.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Tim Parent

Chair, Prairies Region, RTDNA Canada

Tim.Parent@rci.rogers.com

Sherry Naylor

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com