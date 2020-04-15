RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Prairies Region Award Winners
Calgary, AB – (April 15, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairies Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2020 RTDNA Awards – Prairie Region Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast: CBC Edmonton – Slumtown
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: Global Edmonton – High Level Wildfire Evacuation
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: Global Saskatoon – Jaskirat Sidhu Sentencing
Data Storytelling: CBC Calgary – Calgary Has 1,200 Playground Zones: Most Speeding Tickets Are Issued in Just These 10 Spots
Digital Media Award (Large Market): CBC Manitoba – 1919
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan, Digital Team
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Finding Home Series
Excellence in Social Media: CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: Global Alberta – Alberta Election 2019
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Happy Rebirthday
Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Manitoba – Jocelyn Peterman Joins Team Jennifer Jones
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: CTV Calgary – Stampede Parade
Excellence in Innovation: Global Alberta – Decision Alberta Campaign
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award: Global Regina – Tainted Water
Original / Enterprise: CBC Calgary – Phony Votes and the Kamikaze Candidate: A UCP Leadership Race Investigation
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CBC Manitoba – BerMax
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Road Project Stopped
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Saskatchewan – Pinehouse Elders
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award: CBC Manitoba – Life in Hiding
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Saskatchewan – Beautiful Mess Parenting Series – Amanda Smytaniuk
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): 680 CJOB – From Bed Frame to Biofuel: The Business of Recycling
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: 660 News – Election Night in Alberta
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Manitoba – Geraldine Shingoose
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award: CBC Calgary – The Calgary Eyeopener: Walking Show Through Forest Lawn
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market): CBC Manitoba – Northern Manhunt
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market): 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): 680 CJOB – Uncorked: The Dark Side Of Drinking
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Saskatchewan – Promise to Matty
Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Edmonton – Keep on [Tiny] Truckin’
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered
Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award: Global Calgary – Jasmine and Aliyah
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CTV Edmonton – Marni Panas
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award: CBC Edmonton – Dr. Doodle
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Manitoba – Depressed Rabbits
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CHAT TV – Lost in the Mind
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Stronger
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Manitoba – We are Salvageable
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Edmonton – Who You Gonna Call?
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Saskatoon – Tanner’s Angel
Sports – Feature Reporting: CTV Calgary – Graysen Cameron’s Recovery
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: Global Regina – Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market): Global Winnipeg – Global News at 6:00: Live on Location October 28
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market): CTV Saskatoon – May 22 2019 Newscast
These Prairies Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May. Further details to come.
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Tim Parent
Chair, Prairies Region, RTDNA Canada
Tim.Parent@rci.rogers.com
Sherry Naylor
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
