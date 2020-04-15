RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (April 15, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Central Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast: CBC Ottawa – The Band Played On: An Investigative Podcast

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CBC Montreal – Howling Winds Batter Quebec

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Windsor – 911 Call to Windsor Police Chief’s Home

Data Storytelling: CBC Montreal – One-Sixth of Schools in Montreal Dangerously Close to Polluted Roads

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market): Global Kingston – Highland Shores CAS Sexual impropriety – Spring 2019, Digital and Broadcast Investigation and series

Digital Media Award (Large Market): Concordia University & CTV Montreal – From Shore to Sky: A Reconciliation Story

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Toronto – When CSIS Comes Knocking

Excellence in Social Media: CBC Montreal – Montreal Climate March

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC Montreal – Historic Spring Flooding across Quebec

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Montreal – I’ve Been a Journalist for 35 Years – the Polytechnique Massacre Left a Scar On All of Us

Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC Montreal – New Basketball Program in Montreal Gets Girls in the Game

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation: CP24 – CP24 Breakfast: Go Kart Live Interview

Excellence in Innovation: CBC Ottawa – Nowhere Fast, Ottawa Commutes

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award: CBC Ottawa – Better Without a Bra: A CBC Ottawa Investigation

Original / Enterprise: CBC Quebec City – Rough Passage: The Debate Over Énergie Saguenay’s Proposed LNG Project

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec Windstorm 2019

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CBC Sudbury – Hooked

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Windsor – Students in Southwestern Ontario Are Singing ‘O Canada’ in Ojibway

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award: CBC Sudbury – Ventriloquist Trapper

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): NEWSTALK1010 – Light from Darkness: Work of an OPP Child Exploitation Investigator

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Windsor – Trans Teen Comedian Cracks Jokes to Fight Through LGBT Struggles

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC London – The Forest City Rocks! Celebrating the 2019 Junos on Afternoon Drive

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award: CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Toronto Van Attack – One Year Later

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market): NEWSTALK1010 – Raptors Victory Parade and Shooting

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market): 570 News – Federal Election Newscast 570 NEWS

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Becoming a Canadian Citizen

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – The Birdhouse King

Sports – Feature Reporting: CBC North – NWT – Foot on the Mat, Cambridge Bay’s Wrestling Club

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: Global News Toronto – Raptors Parade Shooting

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: CTV Montreal – 30th Anniversary of Polytechnique coverage: Polytechnique Massacre: 30 Years Later

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award: CBC Toronto – Our Toronto: The Sisterhood Softball League

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award: CTV News Ottawa – Tomahawk Town

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): Global News Toronto – Making a Difference: Miracle Makeover

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award: CBC Ottawa – 2019 Flooding Special

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award: CBC Montreal – Parents Speak Out About Preventing a Deadly Overdose

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market): CTV News Ottawa – I’m Just Half of Me Right Now: Stittsville Mother’s New Life After Horrific Bus Crash

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market): Global Peterborough – Norway

Sports – Feature Reporting: CTV Montreal – Diving Into New Heights

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: TVO – The Agenda with Steve Paikin: Why Nothing Big Gets Done Anymore

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market): CTV News Ottawa – Deadly Commute: Westboro Bus Crash

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market): CTV London – Blast in Old East

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May. Further details to come.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

