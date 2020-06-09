RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Award Winners

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners for the 2020 RTDNA Canada National and Network Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

“Today, we are recognizing and celebrating great journalism. Congratulations to all the 2020 RTDNA award winners – we saw the best of the best in journalism and storytelling from across Canada. Every nominee and winner should be proud of their accomplishments,” said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway.

For the full list of this year’s National and Network winners, including clips from the winning entries, click here.

We are also pleased to announce this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award Winners.

Network Winners: Lisa LaFlamme of CTV News and Eric Sorensen of Global News

East Region Winners: Glen Carter of NTV and Pat Martel of CBC (ret.)

Central Region Winners: Sean O’Shea of Global News, Emma Saganash of CBC (ret.), and Ken Shaw of CTV News (ret.)

Prairies Region Winners: Sandi Coleman of CBC (ret.), Terry Vogt of CTV, and Rosalie Woloski of CBC (ret.)

West Region Winners: Gord Macdonald of CKNW and Ed Watson, formerly of CTV.

To read more about each of our Lifetime Achievement Award Winners, and view career highlights click here.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

Sincerely,

Fiona Conway, President RTDNA Canada