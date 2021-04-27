Welcome to our new website – a message from the President

Hello Members,

It’s a big day for RTDNA Canada! Today, we have officially launched our new website; https://rtdnacanada.com/. It has an easy to navigate menu, is fully responsive for mobile access and has a new career section featuring job listings from our network partners. I hope you will take a look and use the site as a resource.

It’s also award season – and the RTDNA Regional award finalists will be announced later today so stay tuned. Congratulations to all!

Our conference co-chairs have been busy developing an engaging line-up for our annual conference that will take place on June 3rd. It will be virtual, live and interactive, focusing on topics relevant to the dramatic shifts our industry has experienced of late.

Many thanks to our sponsors for continuing to support RTDNA Canada and thank you to our team for their hard work. There’s lots more exciting news to come.

Fiona Conway