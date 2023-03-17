Sharpening your skills to survive as a VJ

RTDNA Canada is committed to providing value to our membership. We are proud to launch the first in our new series of webinars, full of news you can use.

Our first is from award-winning CityTV VJ, Kier Junos and takes place Thursday, April 6th at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT.

It’s free. It’s under an hour – and you will take away tips that will make you a better VJ.

Video Journalist Kier Junos with CityNews Vancouver has covered everything from unhoused issues to natural disasters. In a webinar with the RTDNA, Kier will talk about getting into video journalism, sharpening technical and creative abilities, and succeeding at a multi-pronged job every day.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TVJifBrdQL-FkapAHLGnLg