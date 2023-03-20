Sharpening your skills to survive as a VJ

If you missed our recent webinar with CityTV VJ, Kier Junos, featuring some great take away tips that will make you a btter VJ, you can catch-up now.

Video Journalist Kier Junos with CityNews Vancouver has covered everything from unhoused issues to natural disasters. In a webinar with the RTDNA, Kier will talk about getting into video journalism, sharpening technical and creative abilities, and succeeding at a multi-pronged job every day.

Thanks Kier for the geat insight!

