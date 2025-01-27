RTDNF Launches New Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists: The ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Monday, January 26, 2025
RTDNF Launches New Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists: The ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship
TORONTO, ON – The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is excited to announce the establishment of the ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship, aimed at supporting the next generation of journalists in Canada.
The ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student who demonstrates a strong enthusiasm for politics and a solid comprehension of journalism’s role in a thriving democracy.
“We believe that empowering young journalists is crucial for the future of Canadian media,” said Gina Lorentz, President of RTDNF. “This scholarship is designed to provide financial support to dedicated students who are passionate about storytelling and upholding the values of truth and integrity in journalism.”
The application process open January 31, 2025, and interested candidates can find more details, including eligibility requirements and application deadlines, at https://rtdnacanada.com/rtdnf-canada-scholarships/. The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2025.
About Friends of Canadian Media:
Friends of Canadian Media is a non-partisan citizens’ movement that stands up for Canadian voices in Canadian media – from public broadcasting to news, entertainment, culture, and online civil discourse, we work to protect and defend Canada’s rich cultural sovereignty and the healthy democracy it sustains.
About RTDNF:
The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is committed to promoting excellence in journalism through its student scholarship program. Founded in 1978, the foundation aims to advance, encourage, and enhance the study and production of broadcast and digital journalism. RTDNF offers support, guidance, and financial assistance to emerging journalists as they build their careers in multiplatform storytelling.
For more information about the ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship or other RTDNF initiatives, please visit at https://rtdnacanada.com/rtdnf-canada-scholarships/