FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, January 26, 2025

RTDNF Launches New Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists: The ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship

TORONTO, ON – The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is excited to announce the establishment of the ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship, aimed at supporting the next generation of journalists in Canada.

The ‘Friends of Canadian Media’ Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student who demonstrates a strong enthusiasm for politics and a solid comprehension of journalism’s role in a thriving democracy.

“We believe that empowering young journalists is crucial for the future of Canadian media,” said Gina Lorentz, President of RTDNF. “This scholarship is designed to provide financial support to dedicated students who are passionate about storytelling and upholding the values of truth and integrity in journalism.”

The application process open January 31, 2025, and interested candidates can find more details, including eligibility requirements and application deadlines, at https://rtdnacanada.com/rtdnf-canada-scholarships/. The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2025.