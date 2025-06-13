RTDNF Canada Announces 2024-2025 Scholarship Winners

June 12, 2025



TORONTO, ON – “We are excited to reveal the recipients of the RTDNF scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year,” said Gina Lorentz, president of RTDNF. “Thank you to all Canadian journalism students who entered their work. More than 100 submissions were received and impressed the judges with the depth and range of news coverage and creative storytelling. Journalism matters and the future looks bright.”

Beta Chan from the University of British Columbia for the BNN / Jim O’Connell Scholarship awarded to the best business story.

Janessa Ventura-Alvarenga from Western University for the CBC Barbara Frum Scholarship award for the best interview.

Sia Foryoh from the British Columbia Institute of Technology for the Karen MacDonald Diversity Scholarship award from Global News.

Maya Miterani from Fanshawe College awarded the JJ Richards Scholarship for a radio documentary or podcast.

Jay Ashdown from Toronto Metropolitan University awarded the Friends of Canadian Media Scholarship for a news story focused on Canadian current affairs.

Journey To from Seneca College awarded the CBC David Suzuki Scholarship for a demonstrated interest in science journalism.

Allan Gonzales from Seneca College awarded the RTDNF Scholarship for exceptional storytelling.

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is committed to promoting excellence in journalism through its student scholarship program. Founded in 1978, the foundation aims to advance, encourage, and enhance the study and production of broadcast and digital journalism. RTDNF offers support, guidance, and financial assistance to emerging journalists as they build their careers in multiplatform storytelling.