RTDNF Canada and Cottage Life Magazine announce Digital News Scholarship and Internship

TORONTO – October 4, 2022 – The Radio Television Digital News Foundation of Canada (RTDNF) and Cottage Life are pleased to present a new Digital News Scholarship and internship for the Summer of 2023. The RTDNF–Cottage Life Digital News Scholarship and Internship features a $4,000 scholarship and three-month-long summer hybrid or remote internship placement with Toronto-based Cottage Life.

“The summer placement would include one-to-one mentorship with senior leaders on the Cottage Life editorial team,” says Megan McPhaden, Managing Editor of Cottage Life.

“This award is an opportunity for the student to get both on-the-job work experience with an award-winning media brand and mentorship from seasoned editors who have helped develop some of Canada’s premier writers,” said McPhaden. “Cottage Life is a unique brand in the Canadian media landscape in that we have a magazine, consumer shows, a television channel, podcast, and a robust digital presence.”

The RTDNF–Cottage Life Digital News Scholarship and Internship is open to third- or fourth-year students in a post-secondary journalism or communications program in Canada. Students in the final year of a postgraduate journalism or communications program can also apply.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cottage Life to help students jump-start their careers,” says Brian Daly, President of the RTDNF. “We also believe the scholarship component is critical, given these tough financial times.”

For entry details go to RTDNF Canada Scholarships

ABOUT RTDNF CANADA

The Radio Television News Directors Foundation (RTDNF) was established by the RTDNA in 1978 to offer financial assistance to students in Canada. Last year, nine scholarships were awarded to Canadian students, bringing the total amount awarded to students by RTDNF to more than $372,500.

ABOUT COTTAGE LIFE

The go-to source for cottagers, award-winning Cottage Life magazine offers valuable advice as well as profiles, how-to articles, recipes, essays, issues pieces, and lifestyle stories that help readers look after their cottages, entertain guests and, of course, kick back and have fun.