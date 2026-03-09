RTDNF Canada and CBC renew CBC David Suzuki Scholarship for three years

Applications are open now for the 2025-26 school year

March 9, 2026 — CBC and the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF Canada) today announced the renewal of the CBC David Suzuki Scholarship for an additional three years.

Applications for the 2025-26 school year are open now at rtdnacanada.com/rtdnf-canada-scholarships, until April 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Named for the world-renowned Canadian environmentalist and science broadcaster, who celebrates his 90th birthday this year, the $5,000 scholarship supports students from racialized communities who are in their final year of a college or university journalism program and who have demonstrated a strong interest in science journalism.

“This renewed partnership with CBC recognizes the importance of science, the environment, and fact-based journalism by the next generation,” said Gina Lorentz, president of RTDNF. “We are happy to offer this $5,000 CBC scholarship to a deserving new journalist.”

“The CBC David Suzuki scholarship was created to mark the end of David’s incredible career as host of The Nature of Things and to support racialized students hoping to follow in his footsteps. As he celebrates his 90th birthday, we’re pleased to continue our partnership with RTDNF to help expand the field of science journalism,” said Jennifer Dettman, Executive Director, Unscripted Content, CBC.

David Suzuki hosted CBC’s flagship science series The Nature of Things for 43 years, retiring in 2023. He has authored more than 50 books, received numerous honours and honorary degrees, was recognized by the United Nations for his environmental leadership, is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Companion of the Order of Canada, and is the founder of the David Suzuki Foundation.

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About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dëne Sųłıné, Dene Kǝdǝ́, Dene Zhatıé, Eastern Cree, Dinjii Zhuʼ Ginjik, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun and Tłı̨chǫ. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About RTDNF Canada

RTDNF Canada is committed to promoting excellence in journalism through its student scholarship program. Founded in 1978, the foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in financial assistance to emerging journalists building their careers in multiplatform storytelling.

Media contacts:

Frances Bedford, CBC PR frances.bedford@cbc.ca

RTDNF Canada info@rtdnacanada.com