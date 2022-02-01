RTDNF Canada 2022 Scholarship Program Opens
Teachers tell your students. Students tell your classmates.
The RTDNF Canada Scholarship program is now accepting applications for more than $17,000 in scholarships including two new awards.
All applications must have been produced for a school assignment in 2021-2022 for a journalism or communications program at a Canadian college or university.
There is no fee to apply.
RTDNF Canada Scholarships
$2000 RTDNF Canada Scholarship
$2000 JJ Richards Scholarship
$2000 CBC/Barbara Frum Scholarship for Interviewing
$2000 BNN/Jim O’Connell Scholarship
$2000 Broadcasters of Atlantic Canada Scholarship
$2000 Narcity Digital Journalism Scholarship
$2000 Global News Diversity Scholarship
$1000 Pritam Singh Benning Scholarship
$2500 RTDNA Canada George Clark Scholarship
For full scholarship details and qualifications click here.
To apply for a scholarship, click here.
Deadline: Saturday, April 30, 2022.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@rtdnacanada.com.
We look forward to receiving your applications!
Sincerely,
RTDNF Canada Trustees
Lis Travers, President
Brian Daly, Vice President
Directors
Trina Roache
Lynne Robson
Jillian Smith