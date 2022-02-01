RTDNF Canada 2022 Scholarship Program Opens

Teachers tell your students. Students tell your classmates.



The RTDNF Canada Scholarship program is now accepting applications for more than $17,000 in scholarships including two new awards.

All applications must have been produced for a school assignment in 2021-2022 for a journalism or communications program at a Canadian college or university.

There is no fee to apply.



RTDNF Canada Scholarships

$2000 RTDNF Canada Scholarship

$2000 JJ Richards Scholarship

$2000 CBC/Barbara Frum Scholarship for Interviewing

$2000 BNN/Jim O’Connell Scholarship

$2000 Broadcasters of Atlantic Canada Scholarship

$2000 Narcity Digital Journalism Scholarship

$2000 Global News Diversity Scholarship

$1000 Pritam Singh Benning Scholarship

$2500 RTDNA Canada George Clark Scholarship

For full scholarship details and qualifications click here.

To apply for a scholarship, click here.

Deadline: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@rtdnacanada.com.

We look forward to receiving your applications!

Sincerely,

RTDNF Canada Trustees

Lis Travers, President

Brian Daly, Vice President

Directors

Trina Roache

Lynne Robson

Jillian Smith