RTDNA Canada’s Spring 2023 Newsletter

Welcome to the first 2023 edition of the RTDNA Canada newsletter!

Our goal for this newsletter is to keep you up to date on upcoming industry events, feature industry news and offer articles of interest. Upcoming newsletters will feature tips for our RTDNF Canada student members and most importantly, will provide valuable information to you, our members.

If there is an issue or concern in your newsroom, especially when it comes to safety, please keep us informed. Our message is “how can we help?”

To view the newsletter, click here.