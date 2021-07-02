RTDNA Canada Notice of Annual General Meeting: Wednesday, July 14, 1pm ET

As previously announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RTDNA Canada held the national conference and awards gala virtually this year. Normally, the Annual General Meeting of the Radio Television Digital News Association is held at the national conference. This year, we ask you to attend the Annual General Meeting by videoconference. Invitation and Zoom link below.

It is very important that members attend the meeting in order to vote for the election of the Board of Directors and to review the state of affairs at RTDNA Canada. A minimum of 25 members must be present at the Annual General Meeting for quorum. We appreciate you setting aside the time for RTDNA Canada and its mission to support and recognize electronic and digital journalism in Canada. We will endeavour to keep the meeting to an hour or less.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Radio Television Digital News Association will be held via Zoom:



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1pm ET.

The following matters will come before the members:

1. Call to Order

2. 2021 Board Member Re-Election and Open Positions Voting – list of positions below

3. Approval of the 2021 Financial Review

4. Report from the President

5. Report of Portfolios: Awards, Conference, Membership, Regions (East, Central, Prairies and West), Social/Digital, and Sponsorship

6. Adjournment

You must register in advance to attend this Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrd-uqqjopEtRr7VuSrf81PBpGr0bwes3w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Not yet a member of RTDNA Canada? Click here to become a member today.

Voting By Proxy

While your presence at the AGM is preferable, you can still vote if you cannot attend the AGM in person. Voting by proxy allows you to assign your vote to another member and can be submitted in advance. If you cannot attend the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, please take a moment to complete the proxy voting form. Information and Proxy form click: Open Proxy Form



List of 2021 Board positions:

President

VP – Social and Digital

VP – Membership & By-laws

VP – Business Development

Business Manager

International Director



Directors at Large (four):

1. Awards

2. Conference

3. Membership

4. Sponsorship



Regional Directors (eight):

1. East – two Co-Chairs

2. Central – two Co-Chairs

3. Prairies – has two Co-Chairs

4. West – has two Co-Chairs

If you are interested in running for any of these positions, or wish to nominate another member, please contact Ian Koenigsfest, Chair of Nominating Committee at nominations@rtdnacanada.com

Please click here for more information and the Nomination Form.

The following directors will be standing for re-election:

Fiona Conway, President & International Representative

George Browne, VP – Business Development

Corey Bellamy, VP – Social and Digital

Joanne MacDonald, Business Manager

Joanne McPherson, Sponsorship Chair

Karen Mitchell, Awards Co-Chair

Jonathan Whitten, Conference Co-Chair

Owen Leitch, Conference Co-Chair

Ron Kronstein, Central Region Co-Chair

Dan Appleby, East Region Co-Chair

Rhonda Brown, East Region Co-Chair

Tim Parent, Prairies Region Co-Chair

Kathryn Stewart, West Region Co-Chair

Peter Wagner, West Region Co-Chair



The following positions are open for election: