RTDNA Canada launches Hall of Fame

RTDNA Canada’s Awards Committee is excited to announce the launch of the RTDNA Canada Hall of Fame.



We have created a Hall of Fame to recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of audio, digital and video journalism. Inductees will include the giants of our industry, the leaders who shape the future, the innovators who enhanced news gathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft.



Each year, RTDNA Canada’s Board will review nominations and select an inductee. The first inductees are the thirteen individuals previously honoured with RTDNA Canada awards named after them:



Bert Cannings

Adrienne Clarkson

Charlie Edwards

Peter Gzowski

Hugh Haugland

Ron Laidlaw

Byron MacGregor

Dan McArthur

Trina McQueen

Dave Rogers

Sam Ross

Gord Sinclair

Dick Smyth



We welcome you to learn more about these journalists and their contributions to journalism in Canada by visiting the Hall of Fame here.



To nominate a journalist to RTDNA Canada’s 2022 Hall of Fame, please fill out the form here.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 11, 2022.



If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us awards@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

RTDNA Canada – Awards Committee

Karen Mitchell – Chair

Mieke Anderson

Colleen Schmidt