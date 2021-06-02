RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce Scott Metcalfe as the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, ON (June 2, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Scott Metcalfe as the recipient of the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.

The RTDNA Canada Distinguished Service Award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism in Canada.

RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway said, “Scott Metcalfe has been a true friend and supporter to RTDNA. He has served over the years and now, as he takes on a new adventure in retirement, it is important for us at RTDNA to give Scott a send off with much admiration and respect. Scott will be missed by his colleagues and I hope this tribute confirms how much Scott is respected and loved.”

Scott Metcalfe started his broadcasting career at CHAB Radio in Moose Jaw, Sask. The next stop was CHED in Edmonton where he covered the City Hall beat.

There was a brief stopover in London, Ont. before he moved to Toronto. At CJCL in Toronto, Scott started as the Queen’s Park reporter, then became a news anchor and eventually was appointed news director.

In 1992, CJCL became THE FAN 590, an all-sports radio station, and Scott was appointed sports director and executive producer. The FAN eventually joined the Rogers Broadcasting family of radio stations, and Scott was appointed news director of 680News.

