RTDNA Canada congratulates Janet Brown as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the West Region

Vancouver, BC – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Janet Brown who has distinguished herself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of her career in journalism and news broadcasting.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Congratulations Janet! I am thrilled your colleagues have chosen to celebrate you with this honour. Janet represents the best of journalism and leadership in the west and Canada.”

Janet Brown has been in the business for 35 years. After graduating from British Columbia Institute of Technology’s broadcast journalism program in 1985, she worked all over the province, from Nanaimo (CKEG), Merritt (CJNL) and Kamloops (CHNL) and finally to Vancouver at CKNW in 1989. She has won numerous awards for breaking news and excellence in radio reporting and has made her mark covering the city of Surrey for much of the past 20 years. She lives in Surrey with her husband and son.

